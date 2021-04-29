Vaccine walk-in availability on May 5 in Avalon

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing COVID vaccinations for walk-ins on May 5, said the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners Thursday.

There will be 100 vaccine doses on a first-come, first-serve basis, the commissioners said.

The site of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave., the commissioners said. Walk in times are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The walk-in availability is currently for May 5th only.

Anyone who comes Wednesday to the Avalon Community Center will be receiving Moderna, and a second dose will be automatically scheduled.

Moderna vaccine is only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up, the commissioners said. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.

“This is a great opportunity for people who haven’t been able to make an appointment to get their initial dose,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, the liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health, in a statement. “We hope people use this chance to protect themselves and continue the progress we have been making in Cape May County.”