Vaccine walk-in availability on May 5 in Avalon
Vaccine walk-in availability on May 5 in Avalon

032319_nws_codeblue Pierson

Jeff Pierson speaking at the homeless workshop in Rio Grande.

 Bill Barlow / For The Press

The StormReady program by the National Weather Services recognizes those who are armed with the communication skills needed to relay weather hazards, saving lives and property. Cape May County became the first in New Jersey to be a part of the program. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is at the county's Office of Emergency Management Headquarters to speak with two people who made the recognition happen.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing COVID vaccinations for walk-ins on May 5, said the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners Thursday.

There will be 100 vaccine doses on a first-come, first-serve basis, the commissioners said.

The site of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave., the commissioners said. Walk in times are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The walk-in availability is currently for May 5th only.

Anyone who comes Wednesday to the Avalon Community Center will be receiving Moderna, and a second dose will be automatically scheduled.

Moderna vaccine is only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up, the commissioners said. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.

“This is a great opportunity for people who haven’t been able to make an appointment to get their initial dose,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, the liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health, in a statement. “We hope people use this chance to protect themselves and continue the progress we have been making in Cape May County.”

People who can’t make it Wednesday to Avalon can still register for the COVID vaccine and find locations to schedule an appointment in the future, the commissioners said.

The Cape May County government website has key links on the main page of the website at capemaycountynj.gov for all commonly asked questions for coronavirus vaccinations, the commissioners said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

