Vaccine walk-in availability on May 5 in Avalon

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing COVID vaccinations for walk-ins on May 5, said the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners Thursday.
There will be 100 vaccine doses on a first-come, first-serve basis, the commissioners said.
The site of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave., the commissioners said. Walk in times are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The walk-in availability is currently for May 5th only.
Anyone who comes Wednesday to the Avalon Community Center will be receiving Moderna, and a second dose will be automatically scheduled.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Commissioners joined the Southern New Je…
Moderna vaccine is only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up, the commissioners said. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.
“This is a great opportunity for people who haven’t been able to make an appointment to get their initial dose,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, the liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health, in a statement. “We hope people use this chance to protect themselves and continue the progress we have been making in Cape May County.”
People who can’t make it Wednesday to Avalon can still register for the COVID vaccine and find locations to schedule an appointment in the future, the commissioners said.
The Cape May County government website has key links on the main page of the website at capemaycountynj.gov for all commonly asked questions for coronavirus vaccinations, the commissioners said.
GALLERY: March for Life in Cape May Court House
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (8)
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (11)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (5)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (3)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (13)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (12)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (19)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (4)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (1)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (9)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (15)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (17)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (16)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (6)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (18)
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.