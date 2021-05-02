Vaccine walk-in availability Monday in Avalon

The Cape May County Department of Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines for walk-ins in Avalon on Monday, officials announced.
The clinic will be held at the Avalon Community Center, located at 3001 Avalon Ave.
Walk-in times are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is currently set for Monday only.
Those who come to the walk-in hours will be able to get either the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
If an individual chooses Moderna, a second-dose appointment will be automatically scheduled on site.
Both vaccines are eligible for those ages 18 and older.
So far in Cape May County, 48,796 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 39,948 have been fully vaccinated.
