 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine walk-in availability Monday in Avalon
0 comments

Vaccine walk-in availability Monday in Avalon

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May County news

The Cape May County Department of Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines for walk-ins in Avalon on Monday, officials announced.

The clinic will be held at the Avalon Community Center, located at 3001 Avalon Ave. 

Walk-in times are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is currently set for Monday only.

Those who come to the walk-in hours will be able to get either the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

If an individual chooses Moderna, a second-dose appointment will be automatically scheduled on site.

Both vaccines are eligible for those ages 18 and older.

So far in Cape May County, 48,796 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 39,948 have been fully vaccinated. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News