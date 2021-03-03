Vaccine shipments could 'explode' in size by April

The months-long issue of COVID-19 vaccine supply failing to meet demand may take a major step forward by April, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
During the state's coronavirus briefing, the governor said all three approved vaccines in the country will greatly increase their respective shipment sizes in just a few weeks.
"I think if you get to the last week of March, first week of April," Murphy said, "I believe the supplies, not just (Johnson & Johnson), but Pfizer and Moderna, are going to -- I'm going to use the word 'explode.' We will be in a dramatically different place."
Murphy said last Friday that the state should expect its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, around 70,000 doses, this week.
The governor also began the briefing by mentioned that Thursday will be exactly one year since the state confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, and that Wednesday's briefing was the 170th since then. He acknowledged the progress the state has made in gathering the appropriate safety measures in dealing with the virus.
"But today, we have built a state stockpile of (personal protective equipment) and ventilators necessary to hold off the shortages we saw a year ago," Murphy said, "and which drew us into competition with our sister states for whatever was available, not just in this country, but we were all scouring the entire globe.
"And we were also lifted by the response of nurses from across the nation, and in some cases from outside our nation, who flew to us to offer their help and to take some of the burden off our own when exhaustion took hold. Because of our actions last March and the sacrifices of all of our residents, the crippling worst-case scenarios we feared for our hospitals, numbers that would've essentially broken our health care system, did not come to pass."
Additionally, Murphy announced that sleepaway camps will be able to resume operations this summers. Wedding receptions also saw an ease in restrictions, with the governor announcing a capacity limit of 35% but not exceeding 150 people.
Murphy reported another 2,957 positive cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 710,046, and 63 new deaths for a total of 21,052 with 2,397 probable deaths.
As of 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, the vaccination total for the state was 2,190,141, which includes 1,448,799 first doses and 740,492 second doses.
Atlantic County has administered 71,101 vaccinations; Cape May County has administered 32,954 and Cumberland County has administered 31,178.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
