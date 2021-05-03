Vaccine patient gives thanks in rubber duckies to mega site workers

ATLANTIC CITY — When Peter Gladue received his second COVID-19 vaccination dose at the Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site in April, he wanted to express his appreciation as his mother would have.

His token of appreciation was in the form of rubber duckies in medical attire for every vaccinator at the site. The toy novelty idea came from his late mother, Gertrude “Skip” Gladue, who gave rubber duckies to the people who cared for her when she developed dementia.

“She wanted everyone who took care of her to know she appreciated them,” said Gladue, of Egg Harbor City. “She’d put a duck on the table for each person who cared for her. She’d say, ‘At the end of the day, when you are tired and you get home, fill your sink with water, put your duck into the water and watch your troubles float away.’”

Minutes after getting his second dose, Gladue played Rare Earth’s “I Just Want to Celebrate” on his cell phone and danced in place to show the team his appreciation.