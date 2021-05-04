Vaccine clinic begins at Ocean City High School for students, families

The students will be scheduled for their second vaccine just before Memorial Day.

Downham, who has worked with school districts over the past year, including Ocean City, to develop plans to return students to full-time, in-person learning, said getting young people vaccinated is the next important step in fighting the pandemic.

“We kind of saw an alarming trend this week in the country,” she said, noting that 22% of all new COVID-19 cases nationally were those under 18. At the same time, the number of new COVID cases among those 75 and older, who are more vulnerable to serious cases of the virus, was on the decline.

The elderly make up the majority of those who have been vaccinated. In New Jersey, residents 65 and older make up 33% of the vaccinated population. People ages 16-29 make up only 11% of those vaccinated in the state.

Despite a healthy start and an overwhelming demand for the vaccine over the winter, Gov. Phil Murphy and state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli have noted there has been a drop-off in demand for vaccines. There have been open appointments available daily at state-run mega sites, and many facilities have opened up to walk-ins.

Downham said part of the reason for the drop-off in vaccine rates is vaccine hesitancy.