Vaccinations at Vineland Veterans Memorial Home expected to start Friday

The Vineland Veterans Memorial Home will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said vaccinations for the state's three veterans memorial homes are underway. Veterans and staff of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home in Bergen County began receiving them Monday.
The Vineland Veterans Memorial Home and Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home are expected to receive them Friday and Tuesday, respectively, as part of the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program with CVS and Walgreens.
"Our veterans were there for us in our time of greatest need," Murphy said in a news release. "Now it is our turn to protect them with the distribution of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. While this pandemic is far from over, these vaccines will undoubtedly reduce the risk of severe illness or death among the residents of our veterans memorial homes."
Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veteran's Day ceremony at Jackson Ave and Boardwalk Wednesday Nov11, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Bagpiper Jeff MacNeill performs Wednesday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
111220_nws_veteransday
Ocean City resident and former Marine Clark Manley, right, salutes a wreath dedicated to veterans who died this year during a ceremony at the Tabernacle.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
Reverend John Ash of the First Presbyterian Church gives the Invocation.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
Members of the Hamilton Township Police Department watch the ceremony.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
A large crowd listens to the speakers.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
Hamilton Township Deputy Mayor Charles Cain speaks to the audience.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
Hamilton Township Police Lieutenant Christopher P. Prychka accepts the Township of Hamilton Honors and Remembers its Veterans award from Veterans Advisory Board member Robert Hagel.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
The Colors being presented by members of the Oakcrest High School Junior ROTC program.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
Cadet First Lt. Jessica Perez of the Oakcrest High School Junior ROTC was among the speakers during Hamilton Township’s Veterans Day ceremony.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
New Jersey State Assemblyman John DiMaio addresses the audience.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
St. Vincent DePaul School student Jared Ramos sings America the Beautiful."
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
Veterans Day ceremony
Peggy Adams Ausby from the VFW Post 220 Auxiliary, Albert Davenport from the Fleet Reserve Association and Melissa Davenport of the American Legion Post 254 Auxiliary place wreaths at the memorial.
CHARLIE PRITCHARD / For The Press
