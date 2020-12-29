Vaccinations at Vineland Veterans Memorial Home expected to start Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said vaccinations for the state's three veterans memorial homes are underway. Veterans and staff of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home in Bergen County began receiving them Monday.

The Vineland Veterans Memorial Home and Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home are expected to receive them Friday and Tuesday, respectively, as part of the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program with CVS and Walgreens.

"Our veterans were there for us in our time of greatest need," Murphy said in a news release. "Now it is our turn to protect them with the distribution of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. While this pandemic is far from over, these vaccines will undoubtedly reduce the risk of severe illness or death among the residents of our veterans memorial homes."