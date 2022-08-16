 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utility work, planned detour in Egg Harbor Township delayed

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The roughly three-week detour on Bargaintown and Fire roads has been pushed back until next Monday after South Jersey Gas delayed utility work.

The detour was originally expected to begin Tuesday, Atlantic County officials said.

The detour will affect the southbound lanes of both roads between Mill and Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Northbound traffic will continue flowing as usual, officials said.

Southbound drivers should plan their travel accordingly, officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

