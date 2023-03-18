VENTNOR — While surrounding towns are targeting blight caused by rundown buildings, the city is looking to clean up another kind.

The city’s Board of Commissioners and residents feel that something needs to be done to clean up utility poles in the city.

“Every time I walk outside and see some of these utilities, it just kills me to see the wires hanging, the wires looped around boxes with missing doors, poles that are crooked,” Commissioner Maria Mento said. “And we want to try to hold them accountable as much as possible for maintaining their infrastructure, whether they’re little boxes on poles or the poles themselves, or the wires that are hanging.”

At Monday’s commissioners meeting, the city approved a resolution awarding a contract to V-COMM Telecommunications for the development of policies to address concerns about utility poles, cables and other equipment. The company will assist the city in drafting regulations to force local utilities to maintain their infrastructure and assist in the enforcement.

The city has been working with engineer Ed Stinson and Solicitor Marc Nehmad in regard to consulting and drafting regulations as well.

V-COMM, which has an office in Somers Point, will be tasked with figuring out ways to work with utility companies and hold them accountable for doing maintenance on the poles. The city wants to see poles inspected twice a year, as well as issues found during inspection addressed in a timely manner.

Atlantic City moves to require more outdoor business lighting ATLANTIC CITY — In its quest for a brighter city, the governing body introduced two ordinanc…

“They are an eyesore and not an aesthetic look for our community. In many locations, there are abandoned or unused poles that have not been removed,” Mayor Lance Landgraf said.

There are 1,750 wood Atlantic City Electric poles in the city, said Frank Tedesco, a spokesperson for the utility.

“We will work with Ventnor City officials in identifying the locations within the city where there is concern regarding the state of certain utility poles,” Tedesco said. “Once we know pole locations, we can confirm if these are Atlantic City Electric owned poles and would send a representative to inspect the utility poles in question. If the poles are owned by Atlantic City Electric, we will initiate any necessary repairs as needed per our standard process.”

In neighboring Atlantic City, one of the issues the city has tackled recently is figuring out who is responsible for repairing hundreds of nonworking streetlights and getting them glowing again. Some were owned by the city, some by Atlantic City Electric and some by private entities, but all residents knew is someone needed to get them working again.

City officials couched it as a public safety issue.

By comparison, Ventnor’s issue is more about aesthetics.

Lee Widman, who became a full-time city resident in 2019, said the condition of the poles reduces property values.

“They are ugly and may reduce property values. They also make the business district not as attractive as it could be,” said Widman, who lives on Boardwalk. “They may also be dangerous, although that is not my area of expertise.”

Widman said the lines also interfere with the trees on the streets.

Landgraf said utility infrastructure maintenance, like poles, cables, and equipment, have been an issue for many years.

“Have some responsibility in making our community look better,” Landgraf said. “We want to partner with Atlantic City Electric and the other utilities to improve on the situation. We have partnered with them in the past with banners and holiday decorations and want to expand on that partnership to include better maintenance.”

As part of a plan to revitalize the city’s business district, officials want to put up color-coded banners to distinguish between different Ventnor neighborhoods.

While banners with advertisements are not permitted on Atlantic City Electric poles, city officials said the banners are not advertisements.

“We are in the process of taking the Boardwalk poles off the tariff and will own those poles in the near future,” said Landgraf. “It is our understanding that we are permitted to place non-advertising banners on the poles in the streets.”

Tedesco said all banners must be approved by Atlantic City Electric before they are hung.

“Due to safety concerns, these items must also be clear of energy equipment and wire on the pole so our line workers can easily access energy infrastructure when needed,” Tedesco said.

Widman would like to see any telephone lines that are not needed removed, broken equipment fixed or removed, along with any hanging wires. He also suggested having the lines go through a covered pipe when multiple cables are needed to make them look tidier.

“These companies charge a ton for their services, and they give us a disgraceful product,” said Widman. “Change the aesthetic.”