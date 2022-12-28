 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Used eyeglasses collected in Ocean City, Upper for Lions Clubs International

Ocean City and Upper Township residents can donate unused eyeglasses and sunglasses to Lions Clubs International through their local Rotary Club.

The Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club is supporting the Lions Recycle for Sight program by placing large yellow-and-blue collection boxes inside local establishments.

Ocean City locations include the Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy on 34th Street and the lobby of OceanFirst Bank, 1001 Asbury Ave.

Upper Township’s collection boxes are located at Township Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg; and the Schiavo Library, 801 Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere.

All types of used eyeglasses and sunglasses for kids and adults are accepted, including strong prescriptions and nonprescription. The eyeglasses will be donated through Lions Clubs International to individuals living in countries where access to eyewear is limited.

For more information on the OCUT Rotary Club, visit ocutrotary.org.

