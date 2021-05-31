Uptick in weight loss surgeries are partially due to COVID-19 pandemic

Certain bariatric surgeries are on a slight uptick nationwide, and the same is true for at least one area hospital as restrictions are lifted and more people are opting for elective surgeries.
Weight-loss surgeries during the pandemic have gone up or down, depending on the type of surgery, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
At AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, the three bariatric surgeries offered are laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, laparoscopic gastric bypass and laparoscopic biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch.
Since January, there has been a steady increase for registrations for AtlantiCare’s pre-surgery education seminar, a requirement to start the surgery process. In April, there were 70 registrations — a number that surpassed total registrations from February 2020, the last nonpandemic month, said an AtlantiCare spokesperson.
Nationally, laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy procedures have remained steady between 2014 and 2019, but duodenal switch procedures have slightly increased over the same period of time from .4% to .9%.
A sleeve gastrectomy removes about two-thirds of the stomach. A gastric bypass decreases the stomach’s capacity to hold food and bypasses a small portion of the intestine. The duodenal switch removes a portion of the stomach and bypasses more of the small intestine.
Weight loss surgery takes a programmatic approach, said Alexander Onopchenko, bariatric surgeon and medical director of the Surgical Weight Loss and Wellness Center at AtlantiCare. The bariatric program includes a pre-surgery educational webinar on treatment, risks and alternatives. A complete medical history, physical and psychological evaluation is also performed before the procedure takes place.
“Doing the surgery and not providing patients with the knowledge about diet and exercise, which is essential in conjunction with the surgery, is impossible to be successful,” he said.
The patient, he said, has an essential role in the success of the operation, which comes with lifelong medical follow-ups to make sure no other issues arise.
While he operates below the neck, the program also addresses everything above the neck, like behavior modifications.
“Mental well-being contributes to physical well-being,” said Marcel Tabone, a licensed clinical social worker with AtlantiCare. “Maintaining a positive outlook on one’s self and life can be challenging. Making significant changes in so many areas of your life takes time.”
With a programmatic approach, patients are evaluated for their overall wellness and/or issues that may include anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and how they handle stress in general.
“Weight-loss surgery is not a quick fix,” Tabone said. “We focus on what changes individuals can make even before surgery. We encourage individuals to look at themselves with compassion. We function as a team to make sure individuals are physically and emotionally prepared for their surgery. Changes made result in lifelong success of weight loss and overall well-being.”
A patient can qualify for the surgery if his or her body mass index (BMI) is 40 or greater, Onopchenko said, or as low as 35 to 39.9 with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea.
A normal BMI is between 19 and 24. An overweight BMI is 25 to 29.9. A BMI 30 or greater is considered obese.
“But if you actually look at studies comparing BMI and lifespan, the lifespan is actually greater in those people that are slightly overweight than potentially stone cold normal BMI,” Onopchenko said.
Studies have shown that those with a higher BMI, in the morbidly obese category, had more health risks if they contracted COVID-19.
And the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make matters any better when it came to a healthy lifestyle. Onopchenko said stress alone from the pandemic is a factor for weight gain.
“Stress releases cortisol, and cortisol is a hormone that causes us to become heavier and eat more,” he said. “Everybody talks about the pandemic 15, and it is a perfect storm. It’s doing things virtually and not having to leave the house in order to work.”
And when individuals are stressed they either eat or drink alcohol, or both.
“That combination of poor diet, because of stress, and lack of exercise is unfortunately worsening the obesity epidemic,” he said.
With bariatric surgery, a patient can lose half of his or her excess body weight, according to Onopchenko. Morbid obesity is defined as being 100 pounds over ideal body weight. Most of the weight loss after surgery occurs in the first year, he said. After surgery, the patient typically loses about 50% of his or her excess body weight, but that number ranges from about 30% to about 75%.
The procedures are targeted for medical comorbidities, but also can be used as a preventative measure.
“I like to say that weight loss is a happy side effect to weight-loss surgery,” he said.
He stressed that patients should not get bariatric surgery if they’re not ready to make those lifestyle changes and behavior modifications.
“The unfortunate truth is that there’s no cure for the disease of morbid obesity,” he said. “That’s why it’s important to approach these problems with a complete programmatic approach.”
