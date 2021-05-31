Uptick in weight loss surgeries are partially due to COVID-19 pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Weight-loss surgery is not a quick fix,” Tabone said. “We focus on what changes individuals can make even before surgery. We encourage individuals to look at themselves with compassion. We function as a team to make sure individuals are physically and emotionally prepared for their surgery. Changes made result in lifelong success of weight loss and overall well-being.”

A patient can qualify for the surgery if his or her body mass index (BMI) is 40 or greater, Onopchenko said, or as low as 35 to 39.9 with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea.

A normal BMI is between 19 and 24. An overweight BMI is 25 to 29.9. A BMI 30 or greater is considered obese.

“But if you actually look at studies comparing BMI and lifespan, the lifespan is actually greater in those people that are slightly overweight than potentially stone cold normal BMI,” Onopchenko said.

Studies have shown that those with a higher BMI, in the morbidly obese category, had more health risks if they contracted COVID-19.

And the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make matters any better when it came to a healthy lifestyle. Onopchenko said stress alone from the pandemic is a factor for weight gain.