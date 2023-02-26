UPPER TOWNHSIP — Emergency responders could not find an address in Ocean View for a medical emergency, responding to a 911 call.

That was because the house was in Upper Township. Ocean View is part of Dennis Township.

The call took place years ago, according to Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman, who related the story in a recent interview.

The person survived after help arrived, he said. But close to 20 precious minutes were lost in the response.

“The ironic thing is, once they got it to the right crew, the ambulance was there in about four minutes,” Newman said.

The issue was that the ZIP code on the caller’s address was listed as a different community, according to Newman.

Upper Township includes five ZIP codes. One of those, 08270, is for Woodbine but includes sections of Upper Township, while another is for Ocean View in Dennis Township.

According to Newman, that has created several problems.

Newman called public safety “priority number one” but said there are other issues, including confusion over real estate contracts. Several years ago, the township sought to have a single ZIP code for the entire municipality but was unsuccessful.

This year, he’s planning to try again.

According to officials with the U.S. Postal Service, ZIP codes are about delivering the mail, not community identity.

“The ZIP code system was created and designed to provide an efficient postal distribution and delivery network,” said Xavier Hernandez, a postal service spokesperson. “ZIP code assignments are therefore closely linked to factors such as mail volume, delivery area size, geographic location and topography, but not necessarily linked to municipalities or perceived community boundaries. The general stability of boundaries is essential to prompt and accurate distribution of mail.”

Newman said he has heard similar answers before, and he’s not buying it.

“The big wigs at the post office poo-poo everything,” Newman said.

Whether the Postal Service likes it or not, ZIP codes are routinely used for community identification.

In addition to emergency response, ZIP codes are used by insurance companies and can influence housing assessments and grant funding.

Russell Barham, a Realtor, said he has had situations where mortgage or insurance companies insisted on certificates or forms from neighboring municipalities when the property is in Woodbine.

“I personally have gotten into extreme fights with either lenders or attorneys that insist that their client is in a certain municipality when it’s not, and I’m right,” Barham said.

For instance, he cited a property in Palermo, a section of Upper Township, but the contracts listed it as being in Dennis Township.

Other townships in Cape May County have not had the same experience. Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said he has not heard of any issues with ZIP codes, while Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said there are some areas in which ZIP codes overlap with other communities but there have not been any problems.

He said it’s never been an issue as far as he knows.

In Whitesboro, one of the longtime communities within Middle Township, some residents have expressed concern after getting a Cape May Court House ZIP code, fearing losing some part of Whitesboro’s community identity.

The opening of a new post office in Whitesboro in 2020 indicated the community ZIP code was likely to remain.

A listing of ZIP codes in Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County shows different sections of that township fall within 10 different ZIP codes. But most of the township is within the 08234 ZIP code. According to Newman, that municipality successfully sought to consolidate its ZIP codes decades ago.

Officials in Egg Harbor Township did not respond to a request for comment.

In some instances, there can be several ZIP codes within a single town, if the volume of mail justifies it. In some cases, a ZIP code will designate a specific military base, or even a single building if that building receives enough mail.

According to Newman, the overlapping ZIP codes in Upper Township can mean inaccurate assessments for real estate, saying a Woodbine address could equate to a reduction in value compared to an Upper Township address.

“That’s not a knock on our friends and neighbors in Woodbine, believe me. It’s just the way it is,” Newman said.

State law impacts

A state law requires a contribution to the local firefighters relief fund through the New Jersey Firefighters Association based on the proceeds of insurance policies written by out-of-state companies, Newman said. Those funds are distributed by ZIP code, not by address, he said.

Newman outlined the issue at a recent Township Committee meeting, and said he plans to renew a push to see the ZIP code changed.

“There is an application process that municipalities and community groups can follow to request a new ZIP code,” said Hernandez, the postal service spokesperson.

The first step is for a municipal or community leader to submit a letter to the New Jersey district manager for the Postal Service, he said.

“The ZIP codes review process emphasizes comprehensive, long-term planning when reviewing requests and making a determination on how to proceed. Depending on the recommendation — approval, denial or an alternative solution — there are more steps including executive review, customer surveys and an appeals process,” Hernandez said.

Newman said Upper Township has already undertaken those efforts, with no progress. He said the township had previously looked to former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, and will now turn to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

A spokesperson for Van Drew’s office said he had not yet heard from Upper Township on the matter, but that he “always tries to help towns in his district any way he can.”

According to Newman, the post office for Marmora was built to handle all of Upper Township.

The Marmora ZIP code is 08223. There are post offices in the Strathmere section, 08248, and in Tuckahoe, 08250, but those are not delivery offices. Patrons come by to pick up their mail in the post office. ZIP code 08230 is in Dennis Township and 08270 is in Woodbine, but each also includes Upper Township street addresses. In some cases, there may be the same street name in more than one community, meaning there could be the same address, and the same ZIP Code, for more than one address.

The Postal Service introduced the Zone Improvement Plan, or ZIP, in 1963, a five-digit code showing where packages and letters were heading. A later addition of four more digits further specified the location.