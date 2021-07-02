Upper Twp. girl, 16, reported missing

A 16-year-old Upper Township girl has been reported missing, the New Jersey State Police shared on social media Friday.
Taryn Cupit was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, when she departed her residence in an unknown direction, state police said.
Cupit is described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 115 pounds with a fiar complexion, hazel eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt that says "Bob's" on the front and black shorts. Her family and friends believe she may be in the Atlantic City area, state police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact N.J. State Police Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.
