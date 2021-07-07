Upper Township's Church Road closes for railroad crossing repairs

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Work began Wednesday morning to repair a railroad crossing on Church Road, closing the road for nine days.
The road will be closed on both sides until 7 a.m. July 16, according to a news release from the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Construction will remove the existing crossing and replace it with a new concrete one. A detour route will be designated by signs.
Upper's crossing repair is one of 50 the state plans to conduct this year as part of a federally funded program.
— Ahmad Austin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.