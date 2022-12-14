Upper Township winery drops planned tasting room

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The latest proposal for Ocean City Winery, a controversial plan for a former Christmas tree farm in the Beesleys Point section of the township, will not include a tasting room.

Several neighbors in the otherwise quiet area off Route 9 have raised concerns at public meetings that the proposed 80-seat tasting room was just a way to create an event venue at the site.

Mike Halpern, the owner of the property, said he took a close look at the numbers and can make the winery work with direct sales and other marketing, without visitors stopping at the vineyard to see the vines and taste the wines.

Most of the local vineyards in Cape May County rely on on-site sales, especially to shore-town tourists, while some offer events or weddings at the vineyards. Halpern said he has had time to look at how those wineries survived a pandemic that kept customers from visiting in person. Besides, he said, operating a tasting room to attract visitors will cost a lot more, both in the investment and in maintenance.

“This way, we get more money out of the grapes,” Halpern said Tuesday. “You don’t spend a ton of money making the place look pretty. You spend your time making it productive.”

The change is included in the most recent request for a site-specific agricultural management plan, submitted Dec. 8 to the Cape May County Agricultural Development Board. That body has affirmed that Halpern’s property is, in fact, a commercial farm, and a state board has declined to hear an appeal of that finding, according to the application filed by attorney Colin Bell on the winery’s behalf.

It’s the latest step in a long effort to get the winery open. Halpern believes the township has sided with the neighbors throughout the process.

Mayor Curtis Corson declined to comment on the change in plans, saying the application is still a matter of litigation. He did say he would like to see the proposal come before the township Planning Board, which is one area of contention between Halpern and the township.

“I think that would be appropriate,” Corson said.

One of the neighbors who has opposed the winery, one of the few who has been willing to speak on the record about the issue, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

While the possibility of loud music or potentially intoxicated wine enthusiasts has been raised by objecting neighbors at Township Committee meetings, others have complained about the use of chemicals on the farm.

Neighbors say they want to preserve a quiet and pleasant residential area. In previous interviews, they have complained about clouds of pesticides drifting off the property and have expressed concerns about the potential impact to their wells.

There have been multiple complaints filed with the state Department of Environmental Protection about sprays used at the farm. Halpern said all of his pesticide use is properly controlled and licensed, and suggested the multiple complaints have amounted to harassment. The documents submitted to the county board indicate all of the allegations were investigated by the DEP and in all cases the chemicals were found to have been used as they were approved.

Halpern, in turn, said he has filed complaints against neighbors in municipal court and contacted State Police, but there, too, the complaints were not substantiated.

He said the fight with the neighbors has only gotten worse, and alleged there were also complaints about his wife. Halpern said he does not mind if the neighbors don’t like him, “but if they bother my wife, that’s going to get under my skin.”

Halpern and his attorney maintain that as a working farm, their plans do not need to go before the Planning Board, but rather only need approval of a site-specific agricultural management plan.

As some of the neighbors have pointed out, a tree farm open on December weekends is going to be a much less intense use than a vineyard. Trop’s Tree Farm operated for years on Bayaire Road, off Route 9. But according to Halpern, both wineries and Christmas trees are farms and under New Jersey law are both protected.

“We’re allowed to package our products, and in this case, packaging means making wine,” Halpern said.

The application states that Halpern will continue to use DEP-approved pesticides on the grapes. All winemaking and bottling will comply with the regulations of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control board.

“Any wine tasting and sales will be conducted at an offsite location and/or online,” the filed application reads. “The removal of the tasting room moots all concerns about customer traffic, parking, lighting, noise and related issues.”

Halpern said he is not giving up any rights in the application.

If everything goes his way, the soonest Halpern will be able to sell a bottle of wine from Ocean City Winery will be in about a year and a half. There are already vines producing grapes at the site, but there are more approvals to gain and more work to be done on the winery.

They also own 15 acres in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County, also producing wine.

The Upper Township property is listed as preserved farmland. According to Bell, that means it cannot be used for other purposes, such as being developed for homes.

According to the statement Bell prepared as part of the application to the county agricultural board, the owners have faced threats.

“We can have a very viable business and not have to worry every day about our physical safety,” Halpern said.