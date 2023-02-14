UPPER TOWNSHIP — While area communities and local representatives have called for a halt to any offshore work in preparation for proposed offshore wind power projects, Upper Township will not join them.

Resident Barbara Murphy-Leary raised the issue at the Monday meeting of Township Committee, citing the multiple other communities that have called for a moratorium.

“We’re always looking at it, we’re always concerned, but at this point we’re not anticipating doing that,” Mayor Jay Newman told her at the meeting.

Multiple officials in the communities near Upper Township have supported a moratorium or called for more investigations into possible connections between the work and the large number of whales that have washed ashore this year.

Federal authorities say there is no indication that the work to map the ocean floor off South Jersey contributed to whale injuries or deaths.

Also on Monday, yet another dead whale washed ashore in New Jersey, this time near Whiting Avenue in Manasquan, Monmouth County. On Monday afternoon, the remains of the animal could be seen about 100 yards offshore.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a cause of death for the animal had not been determined, according to Allison Ferreira of the Greater Atlantic Fisheries Office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"A necropsy has not been conducted yet," she said.

The whale was reported to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine on Monday, while it was still in the water. It washed ashore that afternoon.

Plans were to transport the remains off the beach for further investigation. Ferreira said it was a juvenile female humpback, about 35 feet long.

"Working with Monmouth County, the decision was made to move the whale to the county landfill for examination and tissue sampling," Ferreira said. "Necropsy teams will have access to heavy equipment and resources that will enable a complete examination."

She said the investigation is ongoing, and that humpback whales frequently visit the Jersey shore.

This was the ninth whale to wash up dead this winter in New Jersey and New York. A right whale washed up in Virginia the same day. The humpback whale population has made a dramatic recovery after hovering close to extinction, while right whales remain critically endangered.

So far, Upper Township Committee has supported plans for the Ocean Wind 1 project to bring electricity to the former B.L. England power plant in the Beesleys Point section of the township, and building a new substation on part of the land that was the site of the long-running coal-fired plant.

Township officials have had little to say about the controversy otherwise, although the township was the site of the first whale to wash up in New Jersey in December, when a juvenile humpback was found on the beach in the Whale Beach area near Strathmere.

Ocean Wind 1, a project of the Danish energy company Ørsted, is expected to be the first of several offshore wind power farms to begin generating power in New Jersey. Other projects are also in the works.

Ocean Wind proposes close to 100 wind turbines starting 15 miles off the coast, which are expected to be visible from the beaches of Ocean City and other communities.

Officials in Ocean City remain resistant to the project, including a plan to run power lines under the beach and across the city on the way to the proposed substation. Cape May County has promised to cooperation with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who has proposed holding hearings on the matter.

Galloway Township was expected to discuss joining the call for a moratorium Tuesday evening as well.

Murphy-Leary mentioned that, and a letter sent by 12 mayors calling for a halt to offshore exploration until the whale deaths could be further investigated.

At the meeting, Murphy-Leary said she was satisfied with Newman’s answer, saying she asked it in the interest of transparency.

“That kind of clarity is really important,” Leary said.

Committeewoman Kim Hayes said some of the towns where mayors have called for a delay have accepted money from Ørsted, adding that Upper Township had not.

“In the interest of transparency, they’re standing up and saying no, but they’re also accepting money,” Hayes said.

There was no immediate response from a spokesperson for Ørsted, but several of the towns that have been critical of the offshore wind work have applied for and received funding from the company, according to details posted on the company website.

In December, Ørsted announced close to $4 million to fund resiliency and infrastructure projects in South Jersey, with some funds shown going to communities where the mayor has since called for a moratorium, including North Wildwood and Margate. Several of the projects are also receiving money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Ørsted officials stated.

Margate Mayor Michael Becker and North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello were among the 12 mayors who signed a letter Jan. 30 calling for a halt to all offshore work.

According to Ørsted officials, Margate was awarded $446,880 to construct a new, submersible stormwater pump station near Adams and Amherst avenues, and to construct a sewer interconnection, while North Wildwood will receive $507,600 to support a flood mitigation infrastructure project located at the bay front public park along Beach Creek and Fourth and Fifth avenues.

Other awards included $600,000 to Avalon, $368,750 to Longport, $546,003 to Ventnor, $678,015 to Wildwood and $719,250 to Little Egg Harbor Township.

On Tuesday, the organization Save LBI, which opposed the offshore wind projects, announced it had filed a request under the federal Freedom of Information Act for all data regarding offshore survey vessel locations and other data, citing the whale deaths.

Since 2016, NOAA staff members have been monitoring an increase in the number of humpback whale deaths from Maine to Florida, in what has been declared an unusual mortality event. In more than half of the incidents reported through April 2017, investigations found blunt force trauma or propeller wounds consistent with the whale being struck by a vessel.

There has also been an unusual mortality event declared for right whales since 2017, with 97 of those whales found dead or seriously injured or ill. There may be fewer than 350 right whales in existence.