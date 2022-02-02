Upper Township whittles spending proposals for unspent bond

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township has pushed to create a museum there for years. It now sounds unlikely, at least as far as Corson is concerned.

“I know there was talk of a museum,” he said. “I think we need to look at that building hard. I don’t think a museum is the answer.”

The building would still need work to get up to code. Several years ago, the township spent tens of thousands of dollars to clear asbestos from the building. Corson also wanted to keep the new roof projects for the old train station in Tuckahoe and for the John Wesley Gandy farmhouse on Tyler Road. He believes part of that money will likely be reimbursed through Cape May County’s Open Space Fund.

There also was some discussion of leasing a drainage truck, or using one through a shared service agreement. There was no exact number mentioned at the meeting. A cost estimate will need to be included before an upcoming vote.

“They are quite expensive,” Corson said.

If the township buys a new truck for clearing drains, Corson does not plan to use it in neighboring communities, something he said had happened in the past as a courtesy. Shared service agreements also sound unlikely.