Upper Township whittles spending proposals for unspent bond

The five members of the committee repurposed $1.6 million left from a previous bond ordinance. But it soon became clear that there were more proposals on the list than the money would cover. Members had to cut about $300,000 worth of proposals to make the numbers work.
A formal vote is expected Feb. 14. The committee seemed to reach a consensus after a lengthy discussion, with some of the trimmed proposals to be included in the next bond ordinance, expected to be introduced later this year.
Proposals included a new drainage truck for the Public Works Department, new offices for that department, a truck for the Beach Patrol and improvements to recreation fields and facilities.
The drainage truck is needed, Mayor Curtis Corson said. The existing truck is all but worn out, and the township is required by the state Department of Environmental Protection to keep the road drains clear. There are more than 700 drains in the township, according to township engineer Paul Dietrich.
The truck is from 2004.
UPPER TOWNSHIP – The search is on for a place to house a museum for the Historical Preservat…
“That’s the last time I was on committee,” member Jay Newman said. He was recently elected to a new term on the governing body.
Committee member Kim Hayes told the other members that fields and buildings badly need attention, including the lights for the football field at Caldwell Park. She said they date from the 1980s and are getting to the point where they could be dangerous.
“There’s not a light company out there that will put lights on those poles,” said Newman.
“We need to put some money back into these facilities. I realize that trucks are falling apart, but we’re facing the same issues with these facilities township wide because we keep kicking the can down the road,” Hayes said.
“We’re charged with the responsibility. Do we want to keep our drains cleared and follow the DEP guidelines, or do we want to light up a ballfield?” Corson said.
“We’re charged with the responsibility of providing adequate facilities. That’s the agreement we have with the sports teams in the township,” Hayes responded.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Work to remove asbestos from the former Township Hall on Mount Pleasant Roa…
New lights were kept in the bond, but close to $1 million in other work in the Recreation Department will have to wait until the next bond ordinance. Hayes requested about $400,000 for improvements to the community center, including new floors and new bleachers, and a half-million to upgrade the township’s skate park.
Off the list, at least for now, is a new barn proposed behind Township Hall and new offices for public works. Corson wants to take a closer look at the old Township Hall on Mount Pleasant Avenue. It was built more than a century ago to serve as the Upper Township High School before township students began attending Ocean City High School.
The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township has pushed to create a museum there for years. It now sounds unlikely, at least as far as Corson is concerned.
“I know there was talk of a museum,” he said. “I think we need to look at that building hard. I don’t think a museum is the answer.”
The building would still need work to get up to code. Several years ago, the township spent tens of thousands of dollars to clear asbestos from the building. Corson also wanted to keep the new roof projects for the old train station in Tuckahoe and for the John Wesley Gandy farmhouse on Tyler Road. He believes part of that money will likely be reimbursed through Cape May County’s Open Space Fund.
There also was some discussion of leasing a drainage truck, or using one through a shared service agreement. There was no exact number mentioned at the meeting. A cost estimate will need to be included before an upcoming vote.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Work has begun on the asbestos removal and remediation of a building on Mou…
“They are quite expensive,” Corson said.
If the township buys a new truck for clearing drains, Corson does not plan to use it in neighboring communities, something he said had happened in the past as a courtesy. Shared service agreements also sound unlikely.
“If we get a new one, we’re not going to use it in a shared service. We’re not going to wear it out with the neighbors. These things are quite expensive,” Corson said.
This month, the township is also set to begin discussions on the budget for 2022, which will mean more wrangling over spending and township priorities.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.