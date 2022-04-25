Upper Township to change attorneys after 20 years

UPPER TOWNSHIP – After more than 30 years working with Upper Township, including almost 20 as the township solicitor, Dan Young is stepping down from the role.

Township officials were set to name Daniel Reeves as the new municipal attorney at their Monday evening Township Committee meeting. He’s an associate with the law firm Monzo, Catanese Hillegass, based in Cape May Court House.

Also on the agenda was a resolution appointing Young as special counsel. Before the Monday, Young said he would continue to work with the township on matters related to the future of the site of the former B.L. England power plant.

Beesleys Point Development Group LLC now owns the sprawling property. Plans are to demolish the old plant, with potential development for the site to include a new hotel, a marina, a restaurant and other projects.

Power from off-shore wind turbines proposed along the coast could also land at the site, under the latest plans for that project.

“It is a big project. They wanted to keep some continuity there,” Young said Monday.

He said the change was his decision.

“A couple of months ago, I advised Township Committee that I wanted to focus on my private practice and frankly spend a little more time with my family,” he said.

There have been other changes this year, the biggest of which is Curtis Corson being named mayor in January, the township’s first new mayor in more than 20 years. Longtime Mayor Rich Palombo decided not to seek another term in the last election.

Earlier this month, committee also voted to replace Scott Morgan as township administrator with former Wildwood Mayor Gary DeMarzo, with one committee member voting against the change.

Before being named the township attorney, Young served as the attorney for the Upper Township Planning and Zoning boards for 12 years. He is a resident of Upper Township with a law office in Ocean City.

