UPPER TOWNSHIP — This Memorial Day weekend in Cape May County, the work to honor the military heroes of American history is being carried on by the next generation.

The grand opening for a new American military museum in the township was held Sunday. The museum’s founder is Simon Davies, who while just a junior at Ocean City High School has amassed a storied collection of military artifacts and a put together an impressive display of patriotism honoring those who have served throughout American history.

The grand opening was held at the museum, which is located at the Davies family home. Delivering a brief address at the grand-opening ceremony, Davies, 17, thanked those who had contributed to the museum, as well as its inspirations.

“I would just like to start off by saying thank you to all of our veterans and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country,” Davies said.

Dozens gathered at the museum for the grand opening, with the audience including several area military veterans and public officials.

Several dignitaries spoke during the opening ceremony. Joseph Altimari, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, discussed his experiences as a door gunner in the 132nd Assault Support Helicopter Company. Some of the items in Davies’ museum, Altimari said, were from his company and had seen combat. He said Davies exemplified how the youth should work to honor the nation’s history.

"Hopefully, those that visit will come away with a better sense of what the military has done over the years to secure our country’s freedoms … ,"Altimari said.

The museum drew attention from public officials throughout the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy delivered a recorded video address commending Davies for his work. He said he had spoken to Davies and had heard about the memorial from Joe Griffies, a Vietnam veteran and radio host who also spoke at the event. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, each issued proclamations celebrating the museum.

“Today is the result of years of work curating an outstanding collection of military items that reflects your deep respect for those who have served our nation,” Murphy said.

From WWI to Iraq

The museum, while contained in a shed, is dense with artifacts from the collection the teenager has been cultivating for years. On display are uniforms, rifles, photographs, helmets and a host of other wartime military equipment and media. There are extensive exhibits from American conflicts ranging from World War I to the Iraq War, with a special focus on Marine items, reflecting what Davies said is his ambition to join the Marine Corps.

Davies, whose paternal and maternal grandfathers are both Vietnam War veterans and whose family includes several other service members, said he has had a passion for military history since he was young. He recalled how his kindergarten teacher gifted him his first artifact, an M1 steel-pot helmet when he was just 6, seeding his collection. Through donations, gifts and purchase, he has steadily cultivated the collection into the full exhibit it is today. His favorite artifact, Davies said, was M1951 combat boots that Marines wore in the 1950s and 1960s, as well as an M1 rifle used during World War II and the Korean War.

“It really just showed that this is worth displaying and worth bringing other people into,” Davies said before the ceremony. “Everybody’s put in a lot of effort to get this up and going and helping me out and I’ll forever be grateful.”

There was plenty of local praise for Davies. Leonard Desiderio, the director of the Board of Cape May County Commissioners and mayor of Sea Isle City, delivered a speech during the ceremony and presented Davies with the key to Sea Isle City, calling the museum a point of pride for the whole of Cape May County.

He was joined by Vice Director E. Marie Hayes and Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson in presenting Davies with a proclamation from the county commissioners honoring him for creating the museum. Before the ceremony, Pierson, a retired Army brigadier general, said Davies was upholding a legacy of commitment and service and had a “future in our country to do great things.”

“I think it’s refreshing,” Pierson said. “In the times that were in, I feel that patriotism is vastly being overlooked, so I’m very very happy that here’s a young man that stepped up to the plate and decided to do something and recognize the people that have served and made this country what it is today.”

During his speech earlier in the ceremony, Griffies, who hosts the show “Welcome Home Veterans” on WIBG 94.3 F.M. radio, spoke to the significance of the Davies’ exhibits.

“Every artifact in here is a story,” Griffies said. “Long after we’re all gone, this museum will be here telling stories.”

During his speech, Griffies praised a pair of veterans in the audience, including Joe Walters, a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps who served in the Vietnam War. Griffies talked about how Walters received the Silver Star for braving enemy fire to protect the Marines under his command. He lost a leg during his service. After the ceremony, Walters said he was encouraged by Davies' commitment. Asked about his own commitment, Walters was more humble.

“I just did my job,” Walters said.

'He's going to serve the country'

Other veterans in the audience reflected on what the museum meant to them.

Bill Davenport, who served as a Marine sergeant in the Vietnam War, congratulated Davies after the ceremony. Having recently appeared on "NJ Spotlight News" to discuss his work to honor U.S. Army Specialist Four Lester Williams Jr., Davenport said he appreciated Davies’ efforts to preserve military history and commitment to joining the Armed Forces.

“He’s going to serve the country, and I know he’s going to do a good job with it,” Davenport said.

Bill Archer, the commander for Aaron Wittkamp Colwell American Legion Post 239, joined the Army when he was 17 and retired at 56, having reached the rank of first lieutenant and served in the Iraq War. He said he was glad young people like Davies were dedicated to preserving military history.

“It’s great to see the young man is actually taking an interest in our military,” Archer said. “It’s great for here because patriotism needs to be kept alive.”

While all celebrated the museum, some marked the occasion to follow Davies' example and do more for veterans. Griffies spoke about the young age of those who have been thrust into war and denounced what he considered the dereliction of the government institutions in providing veterans with support. He called for more investment in veteran health care and for a more powerful response to issues such as homelessness and suicide.

“We have to wake up as a country, as a people,” Griffies said. “We turn around and have to take care of (the service members) that Simon is displaying in this museum.”

Davies is preparing to attend the American Legion Jersey Boys State, a weeklong statewide civics program, in June. He said he aims to secure an ROTC scholarship and receive a commission in the Marine Corps. Those interested in learning more about the museum can visit www.simondaviesmilitarymuseum.com. To schedule a visit, one can email simondavies1916@gmail.com or danielle@danielledavies.com.