Upper Township teenager records songs with Grammy-nominated local producer

ABSECON — Meabh Stanford makes alternative pop music, but in a studio here recording her original songs for the first time, she does not come off as a clueless puppet with a powerful producer making all her decisions.
By Stanford’s third day in the studio, the 16-year-old is comfortable enough to take charge over how her lead vocals should sound and what she should record as far as backing vocals to enhance the overall recording for her new album, “make it be me.” She sang along to songs she wrote and accompanied herself on either guitar or electric piano.
Stanford, of Upper Township, said she thought she sounded too robotic during a section of the lead vocal. She asked engineer Dane Estler, 39, of Atlantic City, if she could record something an additional time if she was not 100% happy with it.
Grammy-nominated producer Luke Witherspoon III, of Atlantic City, sat next to Estler at the recording console and agreed with what Stanford wanted to do.
Stanford’s vocal coach and mentor, Stevi Leigh, who was an artist herself, knows Witherspoon and introduced him to Stanford.
“I played my songs for him, and he saw lots of talent and lots of potential, and he agreed to work with me, and I was very thankful for that because he is immensely talented,” Stanford said. “He’s a great guy.”
When Stanford returns to Ocean City High School as a junior in the fall, she may have the best story about what she did on her summer vacation. Her six-song concept EP, or extended-play recording, should be available on most music streaming services next month.
Witherspoon was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for his co-production work on the song “Go Thru Your Phone” on the best R&B album nominee, “Gumbo,” by PJ Morton, one of the keyboardists for Maroon 5.
Witherspoon decided to produce Stanford because of her songwriting talent, he said.
“Her writing is very mature for her to be 16. Her writing is like she is 24 or 25. The nature of her writing is amazing. I am not shocked because both of her parents, I believe, are teachers,” Witherspoon said. “I see a bright future for her.”
Stanford started writing songs when she was 8, but she says she didn’t start taking it seriously until she was about 12. She took voice lessons and was challenged to write her own songs.
Besides piano and guitar, Stanford plays flute and is in the Ocean City High School jazz and marching bands.
Recording artists of Stanford’s age who write their own songs typically come up with lyrics that sound like diary entries. Stanford’s EP features six songs inspired by either literature or movies.
“Glory Days” is based on Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five.” “Keira Knightley Is Anna Karenina” is based on the 2012 film adaptation of the Leo Tolstoy novel “Anna Karenina.” “I Can Still Hope” is based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” “I Still Remember” is based on Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner.” Her songs “Oh, Hyacinth Part I & II” are based on the Greek myth of Apollo and Hyacinth.
“When I read a great story, I want to get my thoughts down and show how it touched me,” Stanford said. “It can be confessional because when you relate to a story, it can be an outlet for you, too.”
Since Stanford was 12, she has been performing live, doing covers of famous songs. She has performed on the Ocean City Boardwalk, outside the Grass Roots Music Store in Ocean City and at open microphone sessions at Starbucks in Ocean City.
Stanford met Leigh, of Total Package Talent Development, in 2017. They have worked together ever since.
“Meabh (pronounced like ‘wave’ with an m) shows promise,” Leigh said. “Once you see a gift in a person, it was my duty to see it be carried out. Her songwriting was very advanced. She knew exactly what she wanted. ... I saw a belief system in herself that she wanted to persevere.”
She wrote the six songs she’s recording for her EP between eighth grade and this past January.
Stanford said she thought being in a recording studio would be a lot more stressful than it turned out to be.
“You have to do lots of takes and stuff like that. I thought I would get a lot more frustrated with myself, but it has been going pretty smoothly. I haven’t been getting too angry with myself. It has been a fun experience to have. It’s not like something like this happens every day,” Stanford said. “He (Witherspoon) understands the vision I have for the songs.”
