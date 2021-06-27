Upper Township teenager Meabh Stanford records her songs with Grammy-nominated local producer Luke Witherspoon III

ABSECON — Meabh Stanford makes alternative pop music, but in a studio here for the first time recording her original songs this month, she does not come off as a clueless puppet who has a powerful producer making all her decisions.

By Stanford's third day in the studio, the 16-year-old is comfortable enough to take charge over how her lead vocals should sound and what she should record as far as backing vocals to enhance the overall recording. She was singing along to songs she wrote and accompanied herself with either guitar or electric piano.

Stanford, of Upper Township, said she thought she sounded too robotic during a section of the lead vocal. She asked engineer Dane Estler, 39, of Atlantic City, if she could record something an additional time if she was not 100% happy with it.

Grammy-nominated producer Luke Witherspoon III, of Atlantic City, sat next to Estler at the recording console and agreed with what Stanford wanted to do.

Stanford's vocal coach and mentor, Stevi Leigh, who was an artist herself, knew Witherspoon and was the person who introduced them.

"I played my songs for him, and he saw lots of talent and lots of potential, and he agreed to work with me, and I was very thankful for that because he is immensely talented," Stanford said. "He's a great guy."