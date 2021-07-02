Upper Township teenager gets in studio to record songs with Grammy-nominated local producer

ABSECON — Meabh Stanford makes alternative pop music, but in a studio here recording her original songs for the first time, she does not come off as a clueless puppet with a powerful producer making all her decisions.

By Stanford's third day in the studio, the 16-year-old is comfortable enough to take charge over how her lead vocals should sound and what she should record as far as backing vocals to enhance the overall recording for her new album, "make it be me." She sang along to songs she wrote and accompanied herself on either guitar or electric piano.

Stanford, of Upper Township, said she thought she sounded too robotic during a section of the lead vocal. She asked engineer Dane Estler, 39, of Atlantic City, if she could record something an additional time if she was not 100% happy with it.

Grammy-nominated producer Luke Witherspoon III, of Atlantic City, sat next to Estler at the recording console and agreed with what Stanford wanted to do.

Stanford's vocal coach and mentor, Stevi Leigh, who was an artist herself, knows Witherspoon and introduced him to Stanford.