Upper Township slams county snow response

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Committee took Cape May County to task on Monday over snow removal efforts in the two worst storms of the winter.

Committee members unanimously agreed to send the county officials a letter asking them to do better.

“The whole world knew the storm was coming, and they don’t have a plan like we do? What’s the deal?” Township Committee member Jay Newman said at the meeting.

"We could do better and that's something we'll be working on," said Cape May County spokeswoman Diane Wieland, contacted after the Upper Township meeting. The county does not get snow very often, she said, let alone two storms with considerable accumulation in one month.

The county has about 213 miles of road and 28 bridges to plow and salt, she said. With two lanes on each road, Wieland said, that amounts to more than 400 miles of lanes to clear.

For serious storms, she said, almost the entire public works crew is called in. This time, however, a significant portion of the department was out.

"They were down about 14 people for various reasons, but primarily due to COVID," she said. That included crew members who were out sick and others who were on quarantine. That was out of a crew of about 25, with everyone available called in for the storm.

"It was all hands on deck," she said.

Of the two serious snowstorms this winter, with the second on Jan. 30 dropping more than a foot of snow on Cape May County, Newman said the first was worse on the township’s county roads.

“The first was absolutely horrendous with regard to county roads,” he said at the meeting. “It was very, very obvious throughout Upper Township that our main thoroughfares were not getting plowed by the county.”

He and Mayor Curtis Corson indicated that one reason things may have been better for the second storm was that township trucks plowed some of the county roads.

“I will say the township employees stepped up and the second storm was probably better than the first,” Corson said.

He suggested the county may have had issues with equipment failure in the heavy snow. There was a county truck that broke down on Tyler Road, Corson said. He said at the meeting that the truck was in the road with a traffic cone on either side for about 14 hours.

Corson wants that included in the letter as well, suggesting it could have hampered the ability of fire trucks to respond to emergencies.

Three emergency response headquarters in the township are on county roads, Newman said. They include the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, where he serves as chief, the Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company and the EMS building on Petersburg Road.

This has been an exceptionally snowy winter. With the second severe January storm, this year set a record for the most January snowfall since at least 1945, according to data gathered at Atlantic City International Airport.

Newman said the county should have been ready.

“Overwhelmed is not a good excuse to me,” Newman said after the meeting. “The township streets were clear. The state highways were clear.”

There are some roads that the county just could not keep clear, Wieland said. For instance, Fulling Mill Road in Lower Township, which runs next to the Cape May Airport, had to be closed until the snow stopped, she said. With wide open areas on either side, drifts would bury the roadway as soon as a plow passed.

She said the crews put in extensive efforts to clear the roads, but vowed the county would continue to work to improve its response to future storms.

Drivers cannot legally work more than 16 hours, she said, which further impacted the response, because the available crew had to be divided into shifts.

Under consideration for future storms are more shared service agreements with municipalities and the potential of contracting out some plowing, Wieland said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

