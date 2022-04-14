Upper Township sheep farm says it will reopen Friday after being closed due to cryptosporidium

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Lamb camps are set to return Friday to the Misty Meadow Sheep Dairy farm on Route 610, according to farm owner Bill Simmerman.

He and his wife, Barbara, had temporarily closed the camps, in which children help feed and care for spring lambs, after an announcement from the Cape May County Department of Health identifying the farm as a possible source of intestinal illness caused by a parasite.

The process has garnered extensive attention both on social media and from news outlets.

The county health department indicated several cases of cryptosporidium, often abbreviated as crypto, were traced to the farm.

In an announcement on April 8, the department said the farm owners took steps the department requested, including installing hand washing stations and new signs and educating visitors.

“The county is satisfied that with guests practicing safe hygiene, Misty Meadows Farm is a safe place for the public to visit,” the announcement read.

Contacted on Wednesday, Simmerman said there have been many cancellations for this season, but that the farm has been tested and is ready to accept visitors.

“We are back now,” he said. “We did an announcement. We’re open back up for our lamb camp season.”

The farm could not close entirely, he said. The lambs still needed care and the sheep needed to be milked.

“You can’t just shut it off,” he said.

But the farm was closed to visitors.

He said the agritourism farm has not had any income over the winter and the closure has had a big financial impact.

Simmerman opened the sheep milk creamery in the Petersburg section of the township in 2018 with a milking herd of East Friesian sheep and other animals. In addition to a small shop on site that sells sheep milk products, the farm holds multiple events each year, including the camps each spring, which are open to all ages and offer a chance to feed, clean and cuddle the lambs.

After the health department announcement, Simmerman offered a refund to those who booked camps for this year. In a video posted to social media, Simmerman said a large number of people have asked for a refund.

“We’re overwhelmed,” he said in the video. “So please don’t bug us.”

He said he understood that people were concerned, and promised the refunds would be provided.

“I don’t blame you at all, whether they have proof or not. Your kids are the most important thing to you, and they’re the most important thing to us. We don’t want to see anybody sick,” Simmerman said in the video.

But in other comments, Simmerman has been critical of how the county handled the issue.

He told Upper Township Committee members Monday that there were never any tests done at the farm, arguing that crypto can be transferred in swimming pools, from pets and in other ways.

“They don’t test swimming pools. When you go to a doctor, the first thing they ask you is if you’ve been around livestock,” he said at the meeting.

At that time, he offered a dire prognosis.

“The Cape May County Health Department within five minutes time destroyed my entire business. I am done. I am absolutely done,” Simmerman said.

Part of his business is selling sheep to other farms.

“I cannot sell a sheep now. Everybody thinks I have a disease at my farm. I do not have enough time in my life to rebuild what they did,” he said Monday.

In a phone interview after the meeting, Simmerman said he would not shut his doors. He said he has put too much work and spent too much money on the farm to give up. But he added that many people who say they support the farm add that they may be back, but next year.

The Township Committee Monday approved a letter urging the Cape May County Board of Commissioners to support local farms, with Mayor Curtis Corson abstaining because he owns a farm in the county.

Simmerman faulted Corson for abstaining, and called on the governing body to do more.

“How are we going to fix this? How are you guys going to help me?” he said.

Committee member John Coggins said the township wants to help, and asked Simmerman what he suggested. Simmerman said he did not know, but wanted more to be done.

Committee member Kim Hayes joined in the criticism of the county action.

“Not only did they damage your business, they didn’t really protect public health, which is their goal,” she said.

Other speakers on the topic went further.

“The problem is when you have a regulatory agency, not just the health department, without checks and balances, you end up creating a power that is dictatorial in nature, which believes that they can do whatever they wish and they’re not going to be harmed,” said resident Jim Schroder.

In the notice from Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas, the county said there were four positive cases of cryptosporidium and 11 cases in which there were symptoms in the county. The parasite can be spread through water, consuming contaminated food or someone touching their mouth with contaminated hands, such as after touching a contaminated animal or surface. The first case was reported to the Atlantic County Health department on March 23. Atlantic County reached out to Cape May County after identifying the farm as a possible source of contamination.

Part of the investigation is to identify possible sources of infection. Both the Atlantic County case and Cape May County cases identified Misty Meadow farm as a common location visited within the infection period. The positive cases all identified Misty Meadows farm as a place visited within the infection period, and it is the only location that all positive cases had in common.

“Following this finding, Misty Meadows Farm eagerly implemented all mitigation procedures requested by the Cape May County Department of Health, including installing handwashing stations, installing signage, and providing visitor education,” reads the April 8 statement from the county. “As a result, the Department of Health determined that no further action was necessary, and never found a need to close Misty Meadows Farm.”

