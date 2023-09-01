UPPER TOWNSHIP — Rose Gillespie has almost nothing but good things to say about the township Senior and Wellness Center on Stagecoach Road, where she sat at a round table chatting with a group of other visitors Wednesday.

Most had polished off their lunch of macaroni and sausage, and were sipping coffee.

“We love it here. The food is good. The company is great,” she said. “The people here are very friendly.”

But what about the temperature?

“Yeah, it’s been hot at times,” she said.

The center’s HVAC system failed at the beginning of the summer. After two months of trying, the township has been unable to fix it.

Gillespie, who is 85 and lives in the Marmora section of the township, is a regular at the senior center, enjoying the activities, the company and the chance to get out during the day. The hot meal is $2 for Cape May County seniors, but it is made clear that price is a suggestion. If things are too tight for someone, they won’t have to pay.

Lou Barbuto, 67, is another regular. He said that during a heat wave, it could be uncomfortable at the center, but with temperatures mostly holding below 80 on Wednesday, the center was comfortable.

New limits on parking near Strathmere bridge Township Committee has approved new limits on parking at the foot of the Corson’s Inlet Bridge leading into Strathmere, but covered a fraction of what some in the community expected.

About a dozen people were at the center that day. Gillespie was more interested in offering compliments than complaints, but some were frustrated with the situation.

“It has been kind of a nightmare for us,” said Kim Hayes, a member of the Township Committee. She said the township has been able to keep the center open for the programs that Cape May County offers there, but there have been concerns about the heat. The problem arose at the end of June, just before the July 4 holiday, Hayes said.

Hayes said the township understands that some rely on the senior center, and for others, it’s an important part of keeping social connections.

There have been two attempts to fix the air conditioning, she said at the Monday committee meeting, with a third specialist set to come in to try to diagnose the problem. She cited a computer issue.

“In the meantime, senior programing continues, the temperature in the building is stable, no one’s at risk. It’s just the logistics behind the scenes,” she said Monday. She also questioned the installation of so complicated an HVAC system in the small senior center.

This summer saw fewer heat waves than usual, defined as three days with temperatures over 90 degrees, and there were no extremely hot days, according to Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci.

At the beginning of the summer, Hayes said, the township rented portable air conditioning units to keep the building cool. They remain in operation. They are larger than window units, with one on either side of the main room.

The main system can be run each day, if briefly, township Administrator Gary DeMarzo said at the committee meeting.

Ex-corrections officer from Linwood faces more charges in crypto scandal A former South Jersey corrections officer and Upper Township political candidate faces additional charges in a cryptocurrency scheme to lure investments from first responders and use their money for personnel expenses.

“We are able to run the system three hours before it throws a code and then it shuts down,” he said.

When the problem first arose in early summer, a local repair person was able to find a leak in the coolant system and repair it, Hayes said. But the computer system that operates the air conditioning and heating continued to cause problems. She said the system is designed to allow one area of the building to be heated while another is cooled. But she added that the building itself just isn’t that big.

At an Aug. 14 committee meeting, another Senior Center user, Natalie Niece, said the temperature inside the center had been in the mid-80s. Both Hayes and township employees immediately disputed that temperature.

“That’s the thermostat on a broken machine,” she said. “It wouldn’t be appropriate to use that to gauge the temperature.

After that meeting, Niece said there were days in early August when the temperature inside the center was hotter than that outside.

Hayes said township staff check the building each day to make sure the temperature is acceptable.

Larry Trulli, one of two part-time employees at the center, said those who attend regularly know the system is not working at full capacity. He added people have the option to stay home when it’s just too hot.

“If I’m being honest, there were two or three days where it was really hot and unbearable,” he said. “We told them, and in some cases, we called their families and said it’s not working properly. If they want to stay home, that’s fine.”

Locals voice support for wind power, if quietly Some shore town residents have come forward recently in support of wind power.

When there are 15 or 16 people inside, it can add to the heat in the room, Trulli said.

Cooking does not take place at the site. The meals are delivered through the county meal program.

The county originally built the senior center, which is now owned by the township and leased back to the county department for senior programs at a nominal fee. The building also is used as a meeting site for some local groups.

It’s one of four senior centers operated by the county, which also includes the Ocean City Senior Center, the North Wildwood Senior Center and the Lower Cape Senior Center in the Villas section of Lower Township.

Trulli estimated the Upper Township building to be about 25 years old and said it had been extensively renovated about a decade ago. The meals and some other offerings are supported by state programs, Trulli said, and the county Fare Free Transportation System will bring senior residents to the building and pick them up later in the day.

Some come for the bingo, and a lot come for the friendship, he said. He described the food as excellent, especially once the soup of the day returns as the weather cools.

“A lot of people come just for the soup,” he said.