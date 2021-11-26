Upper Township residents upset about proposed winery

“We’re certainly willing to be very reasonable so long as my client has the right to develop an economically viable farm,” he said.

According to Bell, the winery has already agreed not to allow any outside music, food trucks, weddings or parties, with the exception of family members.

While neighbors worry about increased traffic on Bayair Road, a quiet, residential cul-de-sac, current plans call for an entrance on Route 9. He said the winery has also agreed to limited hours of operations.

But neighbors say they plan to keep fighting and expect to hire their own attorney to oppose the plan. They asked the township to send its attorney to the next Agricultural Development Board meeting to oppose the winery plan. A meeting of the board scheduled for Nov. 29 has been canceled, according to the county website.

In addition to fears of loud music, special events and more traffic, several of the neighbors at the Monday meeting spoke about the application of pesticides. They said they were worried for their children and their groundwater in an area that depends on well water. Neighbors spoke of clouds of fog being applied to the fields by someone in a protective suit.