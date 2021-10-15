Upper Township rejects contract with Cumberland community

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Plans to improve a badly rutted stretch of dirt road in Maurice River Township could be in jeopardy after the Upper Township Committee decided against loaning a needed piece of equipment.
The contract to lend a road grader to the Cumberland County community received a unanimous no from members of the Township Committee on Tuesday.
Committeeman Curtis Corson argued that the township has projects that need addressing without sending staff and equipment to other communities.
“I’m not in favor of this. We have a manpower shortage ourselves. These are not close neighbors,” Corson said. “We’re not making money. We’re breaking even. We could use the manpower in our community.”
“I tend to agree with that,” said Committeeman John Coggins.
Earlier in the meeting, Coggins had raised questions about the deal, including why no cost was included for the use of the equipment. As proposed, the shared service arrangement would have seen Upper Township reimbursed for the hourly cost of its employees who would have run the equipment.
Maurice River Mayor Ken Whildin expressed surprise at the decision when contacted Wednesday afternoon.
“I thought this was all a go. This is news to me,” he said.
He said he could talk about increasing the payment to Upper Township with the rest of the community’s governing body, but he suggested that agreements between municipalities were usually about saving money rather than making money.
“I didn’t think that was the purpose of a shared service. We could offer them something in the future,” Whildin said.
Hunters Mill Road runs about seven miles, connecting routes 49 and 47, with a paved section leading from 47 to Main Street near the marshy bank of the river.
The plan was to regrade the dirt section close to Route 49, a remote stretch of road through dense woods. The road has developed deep ruts, Whildin said, which turn into wide standing puddles after rain.
“It’s actually a significant fire break,” Whildin said. “A few months ago we had a fire out there. Trying to get a firetruck out there was a bit of a tough time to get to the fire.”
There do not appear to be any homes along the dirt road section, from a review on Google Maps. The plan was not to pave the road but rather to improve the surface so it could be more passable for most vehicles.
Coggins originally sought to include an hourly cost for the use of equipment, but instead the Upper Township Committee decided to reject the contract.
“If their attitude changes and we can make money on it instead of break even, we van vote again,” Coggins said.
