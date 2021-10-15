Upper Township rejects contract with Cumberland community

He said he could talk about increasing the payment to Upper Township with the rest of the community’s governing body, but he suggested that agreements between municipalities were usually about saving money rather than making money.

“I didn’t think that was the purpose of a shared service. We could offer them something in the future,” Whildin said.

Hunters Mill Road runs about seven miles, connecting routes 49 and 47, with a paved section leading from 47 to Main Street near the marshy bank of the river.

The plan was to regrade the dirt section close to Route 49, a remote stretch of road through dense woods. The road has developed deep ruts, Whildin said, which turn into wide standing puddles after rain.

Deadline to vote in November election is fast approaching With election season in full swing, campaign commercials flooding the airwaves, and candidat…

“It’s actually a significant fire break,” Whildin said. “A few months ago we had a fire out there. Trying to get a firetruck out there was a bit of a tough time to get to the fire.”

There do not appear to be any homes along the dirt road section, from a review on Google Maps. The plan was not to pave the road but rather to improve the surface so it could be more passable for most vehicles.