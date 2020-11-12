Upper Township prepares for role in offshore wind

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Electricity generated by offshore wind turbines seems on the fast track to New Jersey consumers. And the Township Committee would have no problem with the transmission lines running along Roosevelt Boulevard.

The committee voted 4-0 on Oct. 26 to allow Danish-based Ørsted to lay underground cables along 250 feet of Roosevelt. The work, which the township engineer said would pose only “minor inconvenience,” might put Upper in line for money through the state Energy Tax Receipts program.

It all depends, however, on whether Upper is one of the two places Ørsted eventually chooses to receive power from its big project, called Ocean Wind. In the running for the spots are Upper, Atlantic City and an Ocean County town long-prominent on the power grid: Lacey Township, which between 1969 and 2019 hosted the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station.

Upper Township Engineer Paul Dietrich said Lacey is already on board. Although Ørsted has not announced its final decision, in 2019 the company purchased interconnection rights from the Oyster Creek plant’s owner, Exelon Corp.