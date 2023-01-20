Upper Township planners: Board has no authority over winery plan

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Several people turned out for the reorganization of the township Planning Board Thursday, usually a low-key affair on a January school night.

One big difference this time: The board agenda included a discussion about the Ocean City Winery, a controversial proposal for a residential neighborhood in the Beesleys Point section of the township.

Several neighbors have objected to the plan, saying it will disrupt their community.

But the Planning Board will not have any say in the plans, according to attorney Jeffrey Barnes, named board solicitor for 2023 at the same meeting.

“I’m not 100% sure why it’s actually even on the agenda, but since I see a lot of familiar faces, we can briefly address it,” Barnes said. “This board has absolutely, unequivocally no jurisdiction over that application whatsoever.”

Despite that assertion, board member Ted Kingston had questions about the winery, and its status as preserved farmland, citing plans for a building at the site.

“I mean, they’re not preserving it as a farm if they’re using it for something else,” Kingston said. “Isn’t there a conflict there?”

Barnes said that was an interesting question but was not a planning or zoning issue.

The owner of the property, Mike Halpern, and his attorney have maintained that the decision on the winery plans rests with the Cape May County Agricultural Development Board, under New Jersey’s right-to-farm legislation.

Colin Bell, an attorney representing the winery, said the application was set to be heard by the county board Feb. 27.

The vineyard will need the county board’s approval of a site-specific agricultural management plan.

Once approvals from that board are in place, Bell said, the next step will be to apply for a license from the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control to produce wine.

The county board has already declared the property a commercial farm, and a state board has declined to hear an appeal of that designation. There are already grapes growing on the property, which was a Christmas tree farm for years before Halpern bought it.

It was when it was still a Christmas farm that the former owner sold the development rights, applying to have the property listed as preserved farmland. That means it cannot be developed as a house or anything other than an agricultural use.

The neighbors opposing the farm have not given up. Several attended the Planning Board meeting Thursday, voicing their continued opposition to the plan, despite Barnes’ assurance that there was nothing the board could do about the matter.

Township officials have said they would like the application to come in front of the Planning Board to have the site plan reviewed. The township has hired its own attorney, Frank Corrado, to represent it in the matter.

In comments to the Township Committee about the winery plans early in the process, many neighbors focused on the inclusion of a tasting room on the property. They raised concerns about noise from events and the potential for intoxicated driving.

In December, Halpern amended the plan, dropping the tasting room entirely.

Two neighbors spoke Thursday about pesticide use, saying the chemicals sprayed on the grapes drifted onto nearby roads and yards.

Maria Busz and Rae Jaffe said homes in the neighborhood rely on well water.

"None of us are anti-farming. We know the use of pesticides is sometimes a necessity,” Busz said.

But she said most board members would not want to see a cloud of chemicals when they entered their backyard, showing a photo of an anti-fungal agent being applied to the grapes.

In previous interviews, Halpern said the neighbors called in multiple complaints to the state Department of Environmental Protection about chemical use. In each case, he said, investigators found he applied the chemicals as allowed and had the required permits to use them.

Gary Pavlis, a wine and grape expert who works with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension and has been following the winery issue, described the situation as “classic NIMBY,” or “not in my backyard.”

“This has come up before with other wineries, and with farms in general,” he said. “Sometimes people aren’t aware what a farm does.”

There have been concerns raised with other wineries in the region, he said. A Google search for the phrase “Neighbors oppose winery” brings up millions of pages, and stories about controversies from California to Massachusetts.

Decades ago, New Jersey eased rules on wineries, leading to a boom in the industry in Cape May County and throughout the state. According to the New Jersey Wine Growers Association, there are now 50 licensed wineries in New Jersey, with an economic impact of $4.5 billion.

Pavlis held out hope for peace in the neighborhood, even as neighbors put out “No Winery” signs and Halpern countered with a similar sign saying "no whining," placed near a warning that the vineyard is under video surveillance.

“I’m hoping in the end we can work this all out,” Pavlis said.

At the start of the meeting, the board named Christopher McGuire chairman for 2023.