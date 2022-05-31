Upper Township neighbors raise issue with rentals

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A perennial problem for beach resorts has come to the township, albeit with a twist.

Neighbors have complained to township officials about raucous parties at rental properties, disrupting quiet neighborhoods and disturbing families. At a recent meeting, the discussion centered on properties rented through online services such as VRBO and Airbnb.

Upper Township has enough rules to handle disruptive renters, township Administrator Gary DeMarzo told members of the Township Committee.

“Your ordinance covers tumultuous and un-appropriate behavior,” DeMarzo said, adding he had experience with problem rental properties when working in law enforcement. He is a former Wildwood police officer. He also served as mayor of Wildwood and was hired this year as Upper Township administrator.

The topic arose as some neighbors said direct short-term rentals through the internet are ruining their quality of life. Committee members weighed limiting short-term rentals, at least outside the beachside Strathmere section, where weekly rentals are the norm in the summer.

One neighbor told the committee that a house near him in Marmora has become a party house, rented through an online service. He said he used to have a good rapport with his neighbor, but now the property is the site of loud music, foul language and even drag racing on the residential cul-de-sac off Route 9.

“It’s been turned from a quiet home for a smaller family into a rental property that consists of up to 12 people every three days,” resident Joe Falls said, arguing that short-term rentals have caused problems across the country. “We are now putting up with strangers coming and going across the street with no rules or regulations set until something bad possibly happens.”

He went so far as to suggest the property could amount to a public safety hazard.

“My mental health and safety are being compromised. This is a business benefiting only one side,” Falls said.

He distributed copies of ordinances limiting short-term rentals that have been approved in other communities.

Mayor Curtis Corson seemed interested in the idea. Direct rentals over the internet have become increasingly popular, but he said it means there is no local Realtor to contact when there is a problem and the property owner often lives out of the area.

But Committee member Jay Newman said he is reluctant to pass more laws. DeMarzo suggested additional ordinances are not necessary, saying the township’s existing noise ordinance and nuisance property ordinances have more than enough power to address the issue.

How to make summer 2022 travel plans that actually happen Even the experts have given up trying to predict what twists the pandemic will take next. But regardless, travelers can maximize their chances of summer travel success with a few simple steps.

DeMarzo said the issue is not with how long the property is rented or what system was used to rent it, but rather the behavior of the people while in Upper Township.

“So when they come down on vacation and they act like knuckleheads, then you have to have the enforcement to take care of it,” DeMarzo said. “Whether they’re there for a week, whether they’re there for a day, whether they’re there for a month or a year, you can’t act that way. Under the code of Upper Township you can’t act that way.”

Party houses have been a perennial issue at the shore for decades, with multiple communities passing what they described as “animal house” ordinances to keep the revelers in check. But the issue has rarely come up in mainland communities.

DeMarzo said he and the township code enforcement officer had contacted the unit owner and asked that he address the problems. He asked Falls whether he had called the State Police. Falls said he had not.

“Even if you don’t have an Upper Township Police Department, you pay for State Police,” DeMarzo said. Troopers can both address the issue and document problems.

According to DeMarzo, if there are three or more complaints about a property in a single year, the committee can issue fines or prevent the owner from renting it.

6 Alternatives to Airbnb for When You Want Other Options Maybe you have experienced your own horror story at an Airbnb rental. Maybe you are sick of the high cleaning fees and poor cancellation policies. Maybe you’re comparison shopping for…

"The committee can actually require a bond for the property owner to utilize his own property. It's got the teeth. You've just got to be able to document it," DeMarzo said. "The process works when you call."

Lt. Tighe Rocap of the Woodbine barracks of the State Police, who attended the meeting, said the police respond to complaints that impact public safety.

Janice Connell, president of the Strathmere Improvement Association, also spoke about the topic, questioning how residents should respond to ordinance violations, including noise issues and other complaints.

“They’re [State Police] not going to come if there’s an unsightly property or if someone didn’t mow their grass,” Corson said.

Connell said she was talking about noise and bad behavior, or underage drinking. She was told to call the main number for the barracks, 609-861-5698, reserving 911 for more serious emergencies.

Two of the largest online rental listings, Airbnb and VRBO, which stands for Vacation Rental By Owner, each offer only a handful of properties on the mainland of Upper Township, with prices ranging from $198 to $385 a night in Marmora and Beesleys Point, with one described as a villa coming in at $788 a night.

Unpopular Opinion: Airbnb Has Become Terrible The early days of Airbnb, like the early days of the internet, were full of promise. Here was a way for travelers to see the world while meeting hosts and…

A house in Strathmere will cost $455 a night. Both services show far more properties available for short-term rentals on the barrier island communities compared to the mainland.

Concerns about people renting houses for big parties in otherwise quiet neighborhoods have been raised in multiple communities. For the renters, it may be one blowout weekend for a bachelor party or other celebration, but for some neighbors, it can become a weekly ordeal.

In 2020, Airbnb announced new policies and procedures aimed at addressing the issue, including prohibiting gatherings of more than 16 people, and creating a neighborhood support link on its website.

VRBO also has “Stay Neighborly,” which allows neighbors to raise issues with specific properties, and in June 2021, both companies promised to work together to address the issue.

“Neighbors don’t care if a party house is getting its reservations through any particular platform — they just want the parties to stop. That’s why one platform alone can’t solve this problem — it requires an industry-wide effort,” reads a statement from the companies released last year.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.