Upper Township mobile home residents seek rent control

UPPER TOWNSHIP — When Francine Shimp moved to the Pine Hill Mobile Court 19 years ago, her kids were grown, heading to college or starting careers of their own.

Her double wide in the 55-and-older community in Marmora was affordable and a good size for her.

“It was very, very hard to get in here,” she said, sitting in her kitchen at the front of the home.

It’s called a mobile home park, but the homes in Pine Hill do not travel. Once they arrive, they are placed on cinderblocks and connected to utilities. Many of the owners have sunrooms attached, while Shimp has a screened-in deck and concrete steps.

But Shimp and other residents fear their homes will not remain affordable much longer. In the community, the residents own their homes but rent the land the homes stand on. That rent has been climbing.

Shimp is 79. She said residents older than her depend on Social Security. With the costs of fuel, food and other necessities also climbing, they are rapidly being priced out of their homes, she said.

4:20 +4 One year after tornado, Marmora neighborhood mostly back to normal UPPER TOWNSHIP — A year after a tornado spun off from Tropical Storm Isaias tore a winding p…