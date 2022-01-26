Upper Township mobile home residents seek rent control

UPPER TOWNSHIP — When Francine Shimp moved to the Pine Hill Mobile Court 19 years ago, her kids were grown, heading to college or starting careers of their own.
Her double wide in the 55-and-older community in Marmora was affordable and a good size for her.
“It was very, very hard to get in here,” she said, sitting in her kitchen at the front of the home.
It’s called a mobile home park, but the homes in Pine Hill do not travel. Once they arrive, they are placed on cinderblocks and connected to utilities. Many of the owners have sunrooms attached, while Shimp has a screened-in deck and concrete steps.
But Shimp and other residents fear their homes will not remain affordable much longer. In the community, the residents own their homes but rent the land the homes stand on. That rent has been climbing.
Shimp is 79. She said residents older than her depend on Social Security. With the costs of fuel, food and other necessities also climbing, they are rapidly being priced out of their homes, she said.
Shimp and several others have turned to the township for help. On Monday, they pleaded with Township Committee to enact a rent control ordinance to put the reins on future hikes.
Dan Young, the township attorney, told the committee Monday that the state neither authorizes nor prohibits rent control ordinances. Usually, he said, communities that enact rent control do so in response to an emergency.
“There should be some sort of study that verifies that situation, if it exists,” he said. “That’s how it’s challenged by landowners in most of the cases, as to whether or not it was reasonable to adopt it.”
He said court cases have found that landlords have a legal right to expect a reasonable return from rents.
Township Committee members agreed to send the issue to the Planning Board for a recommendation.
“The problem is we’re going to have to fund that,” Mayor Curtis Corson said.
Corson also wanted to make sure the potential ordinance only applied to year-round residences. The township’s Strathmere section has a large number of weekly rentals in the summer.
“Could it be limited to just the senior complexes?” asked Committee member Kim Hayes. It could, Young replied, as long as it was based on information and not an arbitrary decision.
The committee unanimously approved asking the Planning Board to undertake a study of the proposal, and plans to include funding for a study in the 2022 budget.
“We’re going to move forward on this. It’s not going to take a week. It’s not going to take two weeks. It’s going to take time,” Corson said.
Multiple Pine Hill residents had signed a petition requesting the township take action. Many were at the meeting.
One man, who did not go to the microphone or give his name, just called out “rent control” from his seat.
“We got it,” Corson said.
Speaking to the committee, Shimp described the most recent increase as unconscionable.
“Since they purchased the park, they have increased our rent each year,” she said.
The latest increase is $45 a month. Shimp said that puts her cost at $520 a month, not including utilities. She estimated someone buying her home today would spend about $140,000.
Residents told the committee there have been several increases already. Some of their ire was directed at the tone of the most recent notice of an increase, which they said read more like an eviction notice.
Attorney Greg Greenberg, who said he was representing Pine Hill, and Will Widmer, the regional manager for Lakeshore Management, told the committee the increases have not been extreme and cited investments in the property.
Greenberg said the consumer price index is increasing and said rents in other communities are higher. He said there is a waiting list to get into Pine Hill.
“We were excited to take over that property,” Widmer said. He cited hiring full-time staff and making improvements to the property, including upgrading electrical systems and replacing pipes that dated to the 1960s and ’70s.
Multiple homes in Pine Hill were damaged, and some destroyed, in 2020 when a tornado, rare for the area, cut through the park. No serious injuries were reported when the twister spun off from Tropical Storm Isaias in August of that year. Storm repairs included replacing fences and removing unsafe trees, Widmer said.
For a resident appreciation day, he said, the company brought in an ice cream truck.
“Nobody likes an increase. We’re sympathetic to the situation that some people are in. But I do believe we are there for our residents. I think that we’ve added value to the community since we acquired it in 2018,” Widmer said.
Greenberg declined to comment further after the meeting.
He did not seem to convince the residents. Larry Trulli, a resident of Pine Hill, described the company as “out-of-town carpetbaggers” who cared little for the residents. The residents spoke fondly of the former owners, who lived locally.
The company is based in Skokie, Illinois. There are 118 residents in Pine Hill, according to Widmer. After buying its first community of manufactured homes in 1998, Lakeshore now has facilities in nine states.
“Our objective is to provide high-quality housing that is affordable and offer family communities along with our 55+ retirement communities,” reads a statement on the company’s website.
