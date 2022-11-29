Upper Township kicks off the season with community tree lighting

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Music, cookies and holiday cheer were on the agenda Monday for the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Township Hall.

Members of the Upper Township Middle School Band and Cape Shore Chorus performed at the event, which took place before the scheduled meeting of the Township Committee.

Each year, the tree lighting includes a visit from Santa, with a chance for children to sit on his lap for photos after the performances.

The event also included a presentation to Kyle Lindholm, named the Upper Township Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Upper Township-Ocean City, which sponsored the event.

Rotarian Ralph Cooper presented the award at the close of the ceremony, citing Lindholm’s efforts in creating a First Responders Youth Camp over the summer, a community outreach project for the Upper Township Rescue Squad. The camp was free to the 24 children who attended, thanks to donations.

“The First Responder Youth Camp was a success, and the next one is already scheduled for the summer of 2023,” Cooper said.

Trees return to the beaches: Cape May County briefs OCEAN CITY — What began as a temporary way to boost spirits in the dark, pandemic-ridden day…

Lindholm, 30, of Middle Township, has had roles as a firefighter, a first responder and in law enforcement, Cooper said.

“Although Kyle is a Middle Township resident, our Rotary Club is recognizing him for his impactful volunteer leadership this year here in Upper Township as an example of ‘service above self,’” Cooper said, citing the motto of the Rotary Club.

Multiple other communities have already held holiday events or have them planned. Stone Harbor held a Christmas parade Nov. 26. Ocean City’s annual Christmas parade heads down Asbury Avenue at 6 p.m. Friday, proceeding from Sixth Street to 11th Street.

Middle Township also has a parade planned Friday, starting at 6 p.m. on Pacific Avenue next to Memorial Field, with the Middle Township High School Marching Band and other groups set to participate.

The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 10th Street and Central Avenue, continuing down Pacific Avenue through the Holly Beach Station Mall to Spicer Avenue, west toward New Jersey Avenue and back to Oak Avenue.

The West Cape May Christmas Parade, a 57-year tradition, takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the West Cape May firehouse and heading down Broadway into Cape May on Perry Street. Most years, hundreds of people line the parade route.

Upper Township hears of local impact from wind power line plans UPPER TOWNSHIP — About 60 people gathered Monday evening at the Marmora Volunteer Fire Compa…

Lower Township had a tree lighting planned for Tuesday evening, with a parade on Bayshore Road starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.

Also Dec. 10, a family holiday celebration and tree lighting ceremony are set from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk.