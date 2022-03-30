Upper Township introduces $15.4M budget with tax increase

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Township Committee on Monday introduced a $15.4 million budget that includes a hike in the tax rate.

A public hearing and final vote on the budget are planned for May 9.

The budget includes a tax rate of 25.2 cents per $100 of assessed value for the municipal tax rate. That’s up 3 cents over last year.

With an average property value in the township at close to $300,000, that means an average tax bill of $756, or about $95 more than last year, up about 15%.

That number does not include county or school taxes, or other local taxes such as the fire district or open space taxes.

Last year’s school tax rate was $1.41 for every $100 of assessment, close to 70% of the total tax levy for township property owners, and the county tax rate is 25.4 cents for every $100 of assessment, according to township budget documents. Cape May County’s $200.1 million budget proposal for this year does not include a tax rate increase.

There was little discussion of the budget at the Monday meeting, at which Township Committee voted unanimously to move the budget forward.

Township auditor Leon Costello said committee members had gone over the budget in great detail over the course of several previous meetings.

Costello described the introduction as the official start of the budget process, and added that Township Committee can still amend the budget on May 9, but any significant change would require the budget to be advertised again with a new public hearing scheduled.

The budget is well within state-imposed caps on spending increases and tax rate increases, Costello said.

He said the majority of the tax increase will go toward capital expenses.

“Capital is something you can’t ignore. There are many, many projects that you have in the works or would like to get in the works,” he said.

At previous meetings, committee members indicated there were several capital projects that are overdue.

The budget also includes a $400,000 grant from the federal American Rescue Plan for a stormwater pump project.

The budget also includes increases to salaries. That includes an increase of more than $100,000 under salaries and wages in financial administration.

Earlier this month, the committee created the position of assistant township administrator, a job that has not yet been filled. Some residents have criticized the township for taking on the additional expense. In a salary ordinance, the top salary for the job was set at more than $100,000.

If the job is eventually filled, the person would assist the township administrator. Scott Morgan was hired as the township’s first administrator in 2017, a position he still holds.

The budget also includes a new line item for parking enforcement, set at $22,350 for 2022. The township relies on the New Jersey State Police for police protection, but has seen issues with parking in recent summers, especially in the beachfront Strathmere section of the township.

A major contributor to the township budget remains state energy receipts taxes, which add close to $6.2 million to the township operations each year. The payments relate to the township hosting the former BL England power plant. The plant is now closed, with plans to eventually develop that property, but the state formula established years earlier remains in place.

