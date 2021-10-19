Upper Township holds ceremony to open Beesleys Point Park

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Cape May County and Upper Township officials were on hand Tuesday morning to officially open Beesleys Point Park.

Mayor Richard Palombo and others spoke at the grand opening ceremony for the newly designed and constructed park, adjacent to the bayside beach and boat ramp on Harbor Road, tucked away off Route 9, which has long been a popular location for kayakers, boaters and families enjoying the guarded beach.

With the opening of a dedicated lane along the Garden State Parkway bridge to Atlantic County, the site also has become a gateway to Cape May County, with an increasing number of runners, strollers and bicyclists using the protected lane to travel between Beesleys Point and Somers Point.

New to the park are a modern boardwalk area with shade pergola, newly paved parking, landscaping and lighting, and a picnic shelter with a rooftop observation area that gives visitors a unique view of the bay, which is often busy with watercraft and wildlife.

The project redesigned and rebuilt the park, created and funded by the township and county through the county open space program. The county spent $2.33 million on the work, along with a contribution of about $100,000 from the township, according to township officials.

The design inspiration for the park is the county’s Creative Placemaking Plan, which creates a guideline for design in public spaces funded through the open space program. The idea is to use materials, patterns, colors and other aesthetic elements inspired by the county’s history and environment to give a recognizable, common look to the county projects.