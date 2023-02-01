 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upper Township history club seeks volunteers

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township is offering ways for the community to connect with its programming. Residents with an interest in local history and community events are encouraged to get involved.

The organization needs volunteers for festivals, monthly program meetings and other activities, from the early stages of planning to the final cleanup.

HPSUT is also developing plans for a special interest group focused on railroading in the area. A monthly roundtable meeting is planned for interested individuals to meet and share stories and railroading information. An occasional program speaker will be considered.

For more information, visit uppertwphistory.org.

