Upper Township girl, 16, reported missing

A 16-year-old Upper Township girl has been reported missing, State Police said Friday.
Taryn Cupit was last seen about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, when she left her home in an unknown direction, State Police wrote on Facebook.
Cupit is described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 115 pounds with a fair complexion, hazel eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt that says "Bob's" on the front and black shorts. Her family and friends believe she may be in the Atlantic City area, State Police said.
Anyone with information can call State Police at 609-861-5698.
— John Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.