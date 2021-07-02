 Skip to main content
Upper Township girl, 16, reported missing
Upper Township girl, 16, reported missing

Taryn Cupit

Taryn Cupit, 16, was last seen Wednesday leaving her home in Upper Township.

A 16-year-old Upper Township girl has been reported missing, State Police said Friday.

Taryn Cupit was last seen about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, when she left her home in an unknown direction, State Police wrote on Facebook.

Cupit is described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 115 pounds with a fair complexion, hazel eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt that says "Bob's" on the front and black shorts. Her family and friends believe she may be in the Atlantic City area, State Police said.

Anyone with information can call State Police at 609-861-5698.

— John Russo

