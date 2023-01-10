Upper Township firefighters, emergency responders honored for water rescue

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A late-season fishing trip almost turned disastrous for three people when their boat began to sink in Corsons Inlet.

On Monday, the Township Committee honored the volunteer firefighters and other emergency responders who got them safely to shore.

“I always wanted notoriety in Upper Township, but for catching a record fish,” Scott Flancer said at the meeting.

Mayor Jay Newman had invited Flancer to speak at the meeting about the Oct. 30 rescue, in which his boat sank near the inlet. Newman, who also serves as the chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, said emergency responders routinely put their own lives aside to help others in emergencies and rarely get the recognition they deserve.

“There are three people that are alive today because of their actions, and that shouldn’t go unnoticed,” said Committee member Mark Pancoast.

In this case, the 911 call came in to the Ocean City dispatch on a Sunday morning. Three boaters were in the cold water, separated from their boat.

Ocean City EMTs, firefighters participate in active shooter training OCEAN CITY — Volunteers from the community participated in an active shooter training course…

One of the boaters was able to call 911. All three boaters were brought safely to shore.

A rescue boat, put into service by the Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company earlier last year, was used to get rescuers quickly into the inlet. Ocean City police also responded, searching for the boat from the crown of one of the bridges with binoculars and coordinating with the rescuers.

On Monday, the Township Committee honored the entire Strathmere fire company, with separate resolutions approved for each of the firefighters who went out on the water in rough seas. They were Capt. Brian Riordan and firefighters Scott Oliver and Herb Hollinger.

Also honored were Trish Callahan and Christopher Belles, who took the 911 call at the Ocean City dispatch center, which handles emergency calls for Upper Township, and Staff Sgt. Jamie Ablett of the marine unit of the State Police, who also responded to the sinking.

The various agencies and the firefighters worked smoothly together, Newman said, adding it was not by accident.

Emergency responders create systems, train and purchase equipment for when things inevitably go wrong, Newman said.

Upper Township kicks off the season with community tree lighting UPPER TOWNSHIP — Music, cookies and holiday cheer were on the agenda Monday for the annual h…

“As everybody knows that’s been around here for any length of time, Corsons Inlet has always been a dangerous entrance and exit,” Newman said.

Flancer said he was a little embarrassed but attended the meeting to thank the rescue teams in person. He said he wanted one more memorable outing for the year, but had wanted it to be for the fishing, not for the close call.

They had fished for hours in the back bay without a bite, he said. Conditions looked rough, he said, but he decided to head for the open ocean through the inlet anyway.

“I saw big waves in the inlet, but figured it was just strong current coming over the sandbars and would calm down once I got past the inlet and got into deeper water. That didn’t happen,” he said. “With three waves in less than three minutes, my boat was sunk and we were swimming in the ocean with our life preservers on.”

He praised the rescuers, and said at no point did they express frustration or anger that they were in a dangerous and uncomfortable situation trying to save him and the other boaters.

“The first responders were as warm as the dry blankets they gave us,” he said.