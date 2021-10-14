Upper Township fall festival fight plays out against background of politics

Hayes is joined by Jay Newman, a former committee member and chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, and Mark Pancoast, an Ocean City police officer, to complete the Republican ticket. They are being challenged by a slate of Democrats and a slate of candidates who describe themselves as independent Republicans.

Deadline to vote in November election is fast approaching With election season in full swing, campaign commercials flooding the airwaves, and candidat…

Anthony Inserra, Andrew Shawl and local businessman Jack Griffin are on the independent line.

The Democratic ticket includes Christina “Cricket” Denton, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford.

Both Mulford and Griffin spoke at the committee meeting Tuesday. So did Larry Trulli, the leader of the township Republican committee, and county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes.

Hayes the county official — no relation to Kim Hayes — sent a glowing letter in praise of the event in addition to speaking.

“I have to tell you that that Fall Fest was very special. And I think everybody here would agree that we have had a horrendous year and a half,” said E. Marie Hayes. “You know what I saw at that fall fest? I saw families. Families were out in droves.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trulli insisted that taxpayers did not mind supporting a community event that gives joy to children. He mentioned talking with families at the event.

+3 Who is running for a seat on your local and regional school boards? There will be several crowded contests this year for seats on local school boards on Electio…