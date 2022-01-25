Upper Township considers hiring assistant administrator

“We have multiple positions in our salary ordinance that are created and not filled,” Corson said. He added that the township could not fill the job until it was funded, which would require a new salary ordinance.

Committee member Kim Hayes suggested the change would not necessarily mean hiring someone new.

“It could be someone already working in the township,” she said. It could just be a stipend for an added responsibility.

“I think our township is growing. I think the population here is expecting more from our township employees. I think having someone who is a certified business administrator run the city versus just a couple of different departments is well worth the money,” said Committee member Mark Pancoast.

Coggins said $120,000 seems high. But he added that it was part of a salary range. The range will be included in a salary ordinance, which has not yet been introduced. Coggins said the number would be fine-tuned before the next meeting.