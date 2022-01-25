Upper Township considers hiring assistant administrator

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee may expand the responsibilities of the township administrator, and consider hiring an assistant administrator to help keep up with the additional duties.
When the matter was discussed Monday, Committee member John Coggins supported expanding the administrator’s role but was not convinced a new position is needed. Word that the township’s salaries could see an increase of $120,000 did little to convince him.
He said the committee is Republican and Republicans support small government.
“The question is, is it really necessary for a township this size?” Coggins said. “To have an administrator plus an assistant seems to be a lot of additional horsepower on the general administrative side.”
Coggins was overruled. Committee members voted 4-1 to put an ordinance establishing a new position of assistant administrator on the agenda for the next meeting, along with a salary ordinance funding the position.
Mayor Curtis Corson said that will take place Feb. 14, unless committee members decide to reschedule the meeting.
“Valentine’s Day is just another day of the week to me,” Corson said.
Township attorney Dan Young prepared two ordinances. One would have the administrator oversee all executive responsibilities of the township, while another would create a position of assistant administrator.
The township named Scott Morgan its first administrator in 2017. Retired from the Ocean City Police Department, Morgan had been appointed the coordinator of the township Office of Emergency Management in 2014.
Morgan did not immediately respond to a message left at Township Hall requesting comment Tuesday. He did not comment on the discussion at the meeting.
The original ordinance creating the position, approved in late 2016, gave the township administrator oversight of public works, public safety, emergency management, personnel and emergency medical services, according to news reports at the time. That list leaves out several departments, including engineering, sports and recreation, and finance.
According to Coggins, it makes sense to expand Morgan’s responsibilities. He said there were reasons to leave some departments outside the administrator’s duties.
“We had certain areas of the township that needed special attention. A lot of that has resolved itself,” Coggins said.
Committee member Jay Newman suggested that just because the township created the position of assistant administrator, that did not mean it would have to be filled.
“This would give us the ability to do that and the flexibility to do that without being required to do it,” Newman said.
“We have multiple positions in our salary ordinance that are created and not filled,” Corson said. He added that the township could not fill the job until it was funded, which would require a new salary ordinance.
Committee member Kim Hayes suggested the change would not necessarily mean hiring someone new.
“It could be someone already working in the township,” she said. It could just be a stipend for an added responsibility.
“I think our township is growing. I think the population here is expecting more from our township employees. I think having someone who is a certified business administrator run the city versus just a couple of different departments is well worth the money,” said Committee member Mark Pancoast.
Coggins said $120,000 seems high. But he added that it was part of a salary range. The range will be included in a salary ordinance, which has not yet been introduced. Coggins said the number would be fine-tuned before the next meeting.
It’s a sign of change for the township since a change in committee, when voters supported Hayes, Newman and Pancoast in a crowded field of candidates. This month, committee members tapped Corson to be mayor for 2022, the first new mayor in the township in two decades after former Mayor Rich Palombo decided not to seek a new term.
At the same meeting, committee members discussed using a consent agenda for future meetings.
The process has become a common practice in municipal government, in which multiple routine resolutions are voted on at once. Young, the township attorney, said they would need to be items in which there was unlikely to be any discussion, and the vote would be unanimous.
In instances where someone needed to abstain, such as if there is a conflict of interest, or when there were questions, any of the five committee members could ask that it be voted on separately.
According to Young, there is no requirement that members of the public be given a chance to speak on resolutions before the vote. Each meeting must include a public comment portion, which is currently held at the end of the meetings, and the public must have a chance to comment on individual ordinances before a final vote.
