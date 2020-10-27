Upper Township committeeman says he never resigned, but lawyer disagrees

The joust between Young and Corrado was the prelude of a long and often heated meeting that about 160 people watched online. During roughly two hours of public comment, many township residents decried Young’s social media postings, which some said were part of a pattern of misogyny.

“He has shown his true colors on more than one occasion, and he has to be held accountable,” said Carl Mason.

An hour into public discussion, Strathmere resident David Cummings urged the Township Committee to “walk the talk” in fostering ethical behavior among local officials.

“You need to make sure that you listen to your constituents, but also you as leaders need to effect change,” Cummings continued. “You can’t just wring your hands and say you’re sorry about this.”

Some residents, however, spoke kindly of Young, citing long service to township recreation projects.

"It is well known that Hobie has given decades and decades of service to this community," said Charlotte O'Brien, of Seaville. She claimed responses to Young's social media memes have been motivated by Democratic political gain.