Upper Township Committee swears in Pancoast: Cape May County briefs

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Kim Hayes won the election but is off Township Committee anyway, at least for now.

Committee members appointed Hayes to fill the seat vacated by Hobie Young after issues with Young's social media activity surfaced in 2020. This year, she ran for a full term on the township governing body, with Mark Pancoast running for the final year on Young’s term. Joined by former Committee member Jay Newman to fill out the Republican ticket in a nine-person race for three seats, the team won handily.

But as Mayor Rich Palombo explained at the Monday Township Committee meeting, under state law, the voter’s choice for the unexpired term — Pancoast — is sworn in as soon as the results are final.

Hayes, however, will have to wait until January before returning to the committee dais.

Surrounded by family members at the start of the Monday meeting, Pancoast was sworn in by Township Clerk Barbara Young and took his seat on the five-member committee.

Both Hayes and Newman attended the meeting Monday. They are set to be sworn in at the January reorganization meeting, at which point committee members will choose the township’s first new mayor in decades.

