Upper Township Committee backs parents’ bill of rights

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Monday joined a growing number of communities in support of a state-level parents' bill of rights, a bill introduced in response to controversial education standards that went into effect this year.

Committee member Kim Hayes cited the compressive health education standards in introducing the resolution, which was approved unanimously. She said local families feel cut out from decisions on their children’s education.

Hayes said the resolution should not be seen as an attack on the Upper Township Board of Education. Instead, she said, the vote was about how to best support the schools, the students and parents.

“I think it’s important to note that the local school board’s hands are tied by the state Department of Education,” Hayes said. “The state Department of Education sets the standard, and then holds it over the head of the local school board and says, ‘Meet this standard or lose funding.’ ‘Meet this standard or be subject to state takeover.’ So this resolution is in no way meant to chastise or impugn our local school boards.”

The standards were approved in 2020, but have seen increasing controversy this year as they begin to impact what takes place in local classrooms.

Some residents and parents argue the standards go too far, with much of the ire focused on the sex education element, especially over standards connected to sexuality and gender identity.

The standards also cover topics of consent and bodily autonomy, and far less controversial areas of nutrition, physical fitness and prevention of substance abuse.

In Ocean City, a neighboring community where Upper Township students attend high school, the issue has led to demonstrations and a City Council resolution supporting the parents’ bill of rights. It has also seen pushback from advocates who say the criticisms alienate and endanger students, including from some Upper Township teachers.

Some Upper teachers participated in a rally on the Boardwalk, and a walk around the Ocean City High School, with a message of acceptance to gay, bi, or gender non-conforming students. Some participants argued that the controversy over the education standards could mean some students feeling ostracized.

That was never the intent, say critics of the education standards.

“In no way, shape or form will I ever, ever, ever stay on the side of anyone trying to harm kids,” said Ocean City Council member Tom Rotondi at a recent City Council meeting. Ocean City recently approved a similar resolution in support of the bill.

Rotondi said people misunderstood the parent’s bill of rights.

“It only said three things. One, we want the parents to know what is being taught. Two, when it’s being taught, and three, three, (how) to opt out,” he said, adding the Republicans and Democrats supported the bill. He said it happened to coincide with a school board vote, in which a divided board narrowly voted to accept the standards. Rotondi said the vote had nothing to do with the school board vote or the rally held across from City Hall before the meeting where it was approved.

In describing the standards, the state Department of Education says they reflect the "latest research for effective health and physical education programs."

In a statement issued in the spring, officials with the department said the content of the standards was being misrepresented.

"The 2020 NJSLS-CHPE were designed to address the needs of each student to gain knowledge and skills in caring for themselves, interacting effectively, respectfully and safely with others, and analyzing the impact of health choices," it reads. The statement also cited a five-month discussion and public comment period before the standards were adopted.

The standards call for students to feel part of the community and to understand gender identity and sexual orientation, as described in state documents.

“All individuals should feel welcome and included regardless of their gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation,” read the standards.

Legislators, including Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, introduced the parents’ bill of rights bill in June.

“Parents are rightly upset about the stream of ultra-left indoctrination from some activist educators which seek to miseducate our students instead of preparing them for success in the real world,” said Testa at the time, saying schools should stick to English, math, history and science.

The wide ranging bill includes language specifically allowing parents to withdraw their child from lessons related to the health education standards regarding sexuality, sexual orientation and sexual transition and for parents to be notified in advance.

The bill has not yet been voted on by the full senate.

Mike Scanlon, a resident of the Seaville section of Upper Township, said at the Monday meeting that he was appalled by the earlier vote of the township’s Board of Education to accept the standards.

“I feel that the parent’s concerns fell on deaf ears,” he said. “As a parent of children in the district, I find the new standards to be offensive and not age appropriate. Tonight’s vote reassures me, a little bit, that there’s still morals and integrity and they’ve not been totally lost in Upper Township.”

“I think many of us experienced through the pandemic how easy it is to remove parents from the conversation about what’s best for the education of their children,” Hayes said at the meeting Monday.