Upper Township church's live Nativity scene offers hope during pandemic

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Even with international travel hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Cape May County were seemingly transported to Bethlehem on Sunday.
The Petersburg Wesley United Methodist Church hosted its live Nativity pageant Sunday evening in celebration of the Christmas season. Actors played characters from the story of the Nativity in a life-size model manger, standing alongside a pen of barnyard animals, including cows, pigs, and sheep, as well as one pair of camels. No fees were charged for admission to the event, which was held outside in the churchyard.
“Our thought is, instead of putting a whole bunch of signs out that say ‘Keep Christ in Christmas’ and all that, we’ll just tell the Christmas story and let the community celebrate it,” Pastor Bob Costello said.
With scores of people in attendance, the event started at 5 p.m. after sunset and lasted about a half an hour. Costello, along with church leader Janice Betts of Tuckahoe, narrated the story of the Nativity as told in the gospels of Matthew and Luke. The cast, a mixture of children, adults and animals, brought the story to life acting out the Biblical story in front of the manger, illuminated by a fire pit, electronic star and bright full moon.
The Beckman family band, who attends Petersburg Wesley UMC, scored the night, playing instruments like trumpets, violins, and the French horn. The program included renditions of holiday songs such as “Frosty the Snowman,” as well as Christmas carols such as “Mary, Did You Know?” “Joy to the World,” “Hark the Herald Angels” and “Come all ye Faithful.” The show closed with audience sing-alongs of “Silent Night” and “We Wish you a Merry Christmas.”
The actors and band members were all parishioners or family of parishioners at Petersburg Wesley UMC. Barn Yard Friends in Estelle Manor volunteered the animals for the show.
Petersburg Wesley UMC has staged its live Nativity annually for at least the last 23 years. It has only been in the last two, however, that the entire show had been performed outside. Betts said the church made the move outdoors to lower the chance of coronavirus spread.
“With COVID we had to change it up,” Betts said. “But then we sort of liked it, we really thought it felt more real.”
Bill Eisele, a parishioner from Petersburg who played one of the wise men, said the show was an exciting event that builds community.
“It’s a great function to be able to, again, let everybody know that the reason for season,” Eisele said. “It’s a great community effort.”
Eisele said the live Nativity scene complements the church’s other charitable works. He said the church recently sent 61 packages of Christmas presents overseas, as well as 17 Thanksgiving dinners for families in need.
Susan Bright, from Cape May Court House, attends Petersburg Wesley UMC because it is where she took her children when they were young. She said the Nativity story was an important part of her faith as a Christian, and that she was proud of all the volunteer work the church has done over the years with local food banks, homeless shelters and other charity organizations.
“It’s a small church, but we do a lot of stuff,” Bright said.
Costello, the pastor, said a chance to bring the church community together in celebration of Christmas was especially crucial this year due to the isolation that has been created by the pandemic.
“This is an attempt of the church to do something to gather the community together, particularly in the COVID age, when people are not getting together,” Costello said.
Betts said giving children and adults alike an opportunity to celebrate the Christmas story is crucial during this second pandemic holiday season.
“Particularly the hope that this gives during the time of this year, with challenges we face, certainly this gives everyone lots of hope as the new year comes upon us,” Betts said.
