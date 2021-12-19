Upper Township church's live Nativity scene offers hope during pandemic

The actors and band members were all parishioners or family of parishioners at Petersburg Wesley UMC. Barn Yard Friends in Estelle Manor volunteered the animals for the show.

Petersburg Wesley UMC has staged its live Nativity annually for at least the last 23 years. It has only been in the last two, however, that the entire show had been performed outside. Betts said the church made the move outdoors to lower the chance of coronavirus spread.

“With COVID we had to change it up,” Betts said. “But then we sort of liked it, we really thought it felt more real.”

Bill Eisele, a parishioner from Petersburg who played one of the wise men, said the show was an exciting event that builds community.

“It’s a great function to be able to, again, let everybody know that the reason for season,” Eisele said. “It’s a great community effort.”

Eisele said the live Nativity scene complements the church’s other charitable works. He said the church recently sent 61 packages of Christmas presents overseas, as well as 17 Thanksgiving dinners for families in need.