Upper Township changes course on road grader loan

UPPER TOWNSHIP — With a new deal on the table, the Upper Township Committee recently reversed a decision from the previous meeting and agreed to lend a piece of equipment to a neighboring community.
The vote was unanimous last to allow Maurice River Township in Cumberland County to borrow a road grader to resurface a stretch of dirt road in that rural community.
Mayor Richard Palombo supported lending the equipment, with the understanding that Maurice River Township would supply the crew to operate the equipment.
He said Upper Township has also benefitted from shared service agreements, including using a beach sweeper over the summer to remove glass and other debris that were included in material dredged from the back bay.
“We were able to borrow a piece of machinery to help us clean it up,” he said. That saved the township money.
Earlier last month, committee members vote unanimously against the proposal, saying the township is already short staffed and has projects it needs to address within its borders.
“We have a manpower shortage ourselves. These are not close neighbors,” said Committeeman Curtis Corson. “We’re not making money. We’re breaking even. We could use the manpower in our community.”
After that meeting, Maurice River Township Mayor Ken Whildin expressed surprise at the decision. Palombo said Whildin contacted him to request the township reconsider. Rather than having Upper Township personnel run the equipment, he said, the new proposal would have Maurice River Township crews operate it.
“He only asks that we send a staff member down for a few hours at the beginning of the week to train his staff on how to run the grader,” Palombo said. “I said that I would bring it back. I said that there are no guarantees.”
Committee member Ed Barr seconded Palombo’s motion, stating that the main sticking point was concern over staffing shortages.
At the most recent meeting, Corson sought input from Craig Reeves, the superintendent of public works.
“Can you make it happen?”
“Yes,” said Reeves.
“There you go,” said Corson.
The committee voted unanimously to allow Maurice River Township to use the equipment.
Maurice River Township plans to use it to regrade Hunters Mill Road, which runs about seven miles, connecting routes 49 and 47, with a paved section leading from 47 to Main Street near the marshy bank of the river.
The unpaved section of the road has developed deep ruts, which turn into wide standing puddles after rain.
