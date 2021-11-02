Upper Township changes course on road grader loan

UPPER TOWNSHIP — With a new deal on the table, the Upper Township Committee recently reversed a decision from the previous meeting and agreed to lend a piece of equipment to a neighboring community.

The vote was unanimous last to allow Maurice River Township in Cumberland County to borrow a road grader to resurface a stretch of dirt road in that rural community.

Mayor Richard Palombo supported lending the equipment, with the understanding that Maurice River Township would supply the crew to operate the equipment.

He said Upper Township has also benefitted from shared service agreements, including using a beach sweeper over the summer to remove glass and other debris that were included in material dredged from the back bay.

“We were able to borrow a piece of machinery to help us clean it up,” he said. That saved the township money.

Earlier last month, committee members vote unanimously against the proposal, saying the township is already short staffed and has projects it needs to address within its borders.

“We have a manpower shortage ourselves. These are not close neighbors,” said Committeeman Curtis Corson. “We’re not making money. We’re breaking even. We could use the manpower in our community.”