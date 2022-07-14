Upper Township: Beware of fireworks on beach

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Since the start of the summer, Upper Township Committee member Jay Newman has offered a plea for safety at the start of every meeting.

That has included heartfelt calls to swim only in front of a lifeguard after a string of ocean drownings this year, as well as warnings against digging on the beach after someone died in the collapse of a beachfront hole in May. Newman is also the chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and is the township’s public safety commissioner.

On Monday, township administrator Gary DeMarzo had a new warning: Stay away from fireworks found on the beach. Since July 4, when an unexpected explosion took place on a barge shooting fireworks off Sea Isle City, large fireworks have been washing up on the beaches of Sea Isle City and Strathmere.

No one was hurt in the explosion, according to Sea Isle City officials, but some of the unexploded fireworks were knocked overboard.

Some of the unexploded skyrockets may still be in the surf, DeMarzo said.

“It might be for the next two or three weeks, or it may be indefinitely, if you see something in the weight of a 10-pound or 15 pound firework, it could be a problem,” DeMarzo said.

The state police bomb squad was called out, both for ordnance on the beach and for rockets public works crews picked up and returned to the public works headquarters.

“It was kind of interesting watching the bomb squad come out and blow them in place. That was pretty neat,” Mayor Curtis Corson said. “It was after the Fourth of July, but it was an added event.”

It may seem like the cardboard skyrockets would be rendered harmless after multiple days in the salt water, but there remains a concern that the explosives could be dangerous.

The skyrockets range in size from about a hardball to almost the size of a bowling ball. Township engineer Paul Dietrich said anyone who finds one should call 9-1-1.

Newman returned to the issue of people digging holes when they visit the beach. Sometimes they pile sand as a barrier to incoming tides, while others just dig deep holes.

“Those holes are a safety issues,” Newman said. People could trip in them, and there could be an issue with emergency vehicles, he said.

Beachgoers have an obligation to obey the orders of lifeguards, including when they are told to fill in holes dug in the beaches.

In presenting a report on the beaches, Newman said an average of 13,000 people a day visit the beaches. Lifeguards report there have been 21 people rescued from the water in what he described as “fish outs,” along with two medical calls, three reports of lost people and more than 1,000 preventative actions, which include filling in beach holes.

Each of the members of the committee praised the effort that went into the township’s fireworks display on July 4 at Amanda’s Field, saying the event went well.