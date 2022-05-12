Upper Township approves budget with one dissenting vote

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday approved a $15.4 million budget, which includes an increase in the local property tax rate.

Committee member John Coggins voted no. He did not explain why at the meeting and did not respond to a request for comment afterward.

Township auditor Leon Costello said the budget had not changed from when it was introduced. There were no comments made during a public hearing before the final vote. The budget includes a tax rate of 25.2 cents for every $100 of assessed property value. That’s up 3 cents over last year.

With an average property value in the township of close to $300,000, that means an average local tax bill of $756, or about $95 more than last year, up about 15%.

That number does not include county or school taxes, or other local taxes such as fire district or open space.

Solemn occasion observed

Participants in the annual Police Unity Tour, a 300-mile ride to Washington, D.C., in tribute to officers killed in the line of duty, stopped at the Marmora firehouse this week. Mayor Curtis Corson mentioned to Committee member Jay Newman that it was an anniversary.

It had been 43 years since Corson’s father, Curtis Corson Sr., died responding to a fire on Harbor Road. Newman, who is also the chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, discussed the anniversary at the committee meeting Monday.

Newman said he was a senior in high school when the fire took place in 1979 and left school to assist with the fire, stating it was one of the first fires he responded to after getting involved with the fire company.

Corson Sr. was the first and remains the only firefighter killed in the line of duty in township history, Newman said.

Newman said Mayor Corson’s son Somers Corson was involved in the Police Unity Tour.

Disc golf planned for Amanda’s Field

Committee member Kim Hayes said Monday the township will soon install a disc golf course at Amanda’s Field after requests from some residents.

Sometimes called Frisbee golf, for the best-known plastic throwing disc that is trademarked by the toy company Wham-O, the game involves throwing discs toward targets on poles to get them in a basket.

Hayes said the equipment was relatively inexpensive.

In a report on township recreation, she said repairs have been made to the township skate park, also at Amanda’s Field at Sunset Drive in the Petersburg section, and it is now reopened. She also praised township employees, saying they cleaned up recent graffiti at the site, and added that the State Police have increased their presence there to avoid further vandalism.

Attorney Young honored

The committee honored former township attorney Dan Young at the Monday meeting, citing his long service to the township.

Young began working with the Planning and Zoning boards more than 30 years ago, said Corson, and in 2003 began as the township attorney.

“Dan, do you want to come up?” Corson asked.

“Not really,” Young replied. But he did go up to the podium and was embraced by several of the committee members. Corson praised Young’s efforts and ethics, while Young said he enjoyed the work.

“I can’t say how much of a joy it’s been representing this town,” he said. Joining Young at the meeting was his wife, Kathleen, and former Mayor Rich Palombo, with whom Young served for decades.

No resume on file for new administrator

After reading in The Press of Atlantic City a comment from Corson about the strength of Gary DeMarzo’s resume, resident Natalie Niece wanted to see for herself.

She requested a copy through the state’s Open Public Records Act, Niece told the committee Monday, and was surprised when she found out the document does not exist in the township records.

DeMarzo, a former police officer and mayor of Wildwood, said he deliberately did not allow his resume to enter the public record, suggesting contact information included on it could be used for nefarious purposes.

He said each member of the committee, aside from Coggins, was shown a copy, “and I specifically asked for its return.” He did not say why Coggins was left out. All members of the committee are Republicans, but in November, Coggins supported a ticket of unsuccessful independent candidates for three seats, putting him at odds with the three successful candidates now on the committee.

Coggins voted against appointing DeMarzo in April, when DeMarzo replaced Scott Morgan. At that time, Coggins said he did not know anything about the consideration until it appeared on the agenda.

Niece continued to ask DeMarzo questions, but he told her “this is not a deposition.” He also told committee members that speakers have only five minutes during the public comment portion of the meeting, under township ordinance, saying Niece had almost exhausted her time.

That rule has rarely, if ever, been enforced at committee meetings.

