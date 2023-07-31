UPPER TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has said he will do everything he can to help the township in its quest for a single ZIP code for the municipality.

The township has five ZIP codes, which Mayor Jay Newman has long argued presents a public safety problem and other issues.

“They cross not only township lines, they cross county lines,” Newman said. “It is a public safety issue, number one.”

Newman has sought for years to change the ZIP codes, which leave some in Upper Township with mailing addresses in Woodbine or Dennis Township. He again raised the issue at the most recent Township Committee meeting and said he planned to seek Van Drew’s help in addressing the issue.

So far, Newman said, officials with the U.S. Postal Service have not been receptive to the township’s request, and he said former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo was unable to make a change in the mail service policy.

Contacted after the Upper Township meeting, Ashley Brown, Van Drew’s communications director, said the Republican 2nd District congressman heard from the township about the issue Wednesday and immediately set up a meeting,

“Changing the entire ZIP code system is a huge undertaking that must be carefully evaluated, but the congressman will do everything he can to help, so long as it benefits his constituents,” Brown said. “After the congressman has the meeting with the township, he will have a clearer understanding of how to best assist them.”

Committee members said Van Drew should already be familiar with the issue, as a resident of neighboring Dennis Township and the former mayor of that community.

The county’s townships, which also include Lower and Middle, are sprawling municipalities that each include multiple villages and communities, some of which have roots in the Colonial era.

But for many areas in Upper Township, the mailing address shows the ZIP code, and often the name, of another community. In some cases, that can mean two homes with the same mailing address, Commissioner Curtis Corson said at the meeting. Or, in other cases, an emergency call can be dispatched to the wrong community.

Newman, who has also served as the chief of the volunteer fire company in the Marmora section of the township, has sought to consolidate the township ZIP codes for years. He said the efforts have been met with disdain from the postal service.

“The ZIP code system was created and designed to provide an efficient postal distribution and delivery network,” said Xavier Hernandez, a postal service spokesperson, when contacted earlier this year. “ZIP code assignments are therefore closely linked to factors such as mail volume, delivery area size, geographic location and topography, but not necessarily linked to municipalities or perceived community boundaries. The general stability of boundaries is essential to prompt and accurate distribution of mail.”

But whether ZIP codes were meant to describe community boundaries, that’s how they are used, Newman said, on insurance forms, grant applications and in multiple other ways.

“Unfortunately, 911 is based on ZIP codes,” Newman said. The township has sought to inform people staying at the multiple campgrounds each summer about the issue, so that if there is an emergency and someone is not familiar with the area they can give the dispatcher the correct information.

Newman had discussed the issue at previous meetings. He said he raised it again after being contacted by a resident over issues collecting a package.

The issue can have an impact on the assessment of property values, Newman said. A home with an Upper Township ZIP code will be assessed at a higher value than one in neighboring Woodbine, he said.

