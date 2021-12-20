Upper planners hold off on winery proposal

“The winery is a very large expansion of an already non-conforming use,” Mooney said. “The board should refuse any action that would give a stamp of legitimacy to the proposed winery.”

The board decided not to hear the application, or take any action. The board also decided against opening the meeting to public comment on the application.

In previous interviews, an attorney for the property owner said the tasting room and winery have a right to proceed under New Jersey’s Right to Farm Act. Attorney Colin Bell said a tasting room is considered an allowable ancillary use for a winery, much like a farm stand for a vegetable farm.

Plans call for 28 parking spaces, according to the discussions at the Planning Board meeting. Some neighbors have said the proposal will increase traffic on their quiet, residential streets, but the plans as presented show the entrance and exit off Route 9.

There is still a gate on Route 9 and a track leading back to the already-built barn, apparently a remnant of the site’s history as a Christmas tree farm.