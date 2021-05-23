Upper Darby man dies in personal watercraft accident in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead Saturday after falling off a personal watercraft and suffering a medical episode while in the water, State Police said Sunday.
Donald Waiters, 37, of Upper Darby, was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point and later pronounced dead, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said in a statement.
At about 4:58 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the bay in the area of 312 Bay Ave. for the report of a vessel accident, Goez said. The accident remains under investigation, he said.
