 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Darby man dies in personal watercraft accident in Ocean City
0 comments
breaking top story

Upper Darby man dies in personal watercraft accident in Ocean City

{{featured_button_text}}
New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

 PRESS ARCHIVES

Video from New Jersey State Police shows an officer rescuing a 14-year-old boy from freezing marshland, where he was stuck on Sunday night.

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead Saturday after falling off a personal watercraft and suffering a medical episode while in the water, State Police said Sunday.

Donald Waiters, 37, of Upper Darby, was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point and later pronounced dead, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At about 4:58 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the bay in the area of 312 Bay Ave. for the report of a vessel accident, Goez said. The accident remains under investigation, he said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

GALLERY: Atlantic City Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

The New Jersey State PBA, the Port Authority PBA, and the NJ State Trooper NCO teamed up with the Atlantic City Police Department to give away 500 turkeys to the community on Nov. 17. (Erin Serpico / Staff Writer)

1 of 30

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News