Upper Committeeman Young resigns over sexually suggestive postings of VP candidate Harris

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Republican Committeeman Hobie Young announced his resignation Monday, after angering many by posting digitally manipulated memes to his Facebook account depicting Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses.

"I have made the decision to resign," Young said by text message, in response to questions. "I will not put the township committee or the residents through this. ... I've apologized for a poor choice I made and I can't change that."

He also announced his resignation on his Facebook page, saying he made the decision after talking to loved ones, and out of respect for fellow committee members and residents of the township.

Young was re-elected last year and had been on the committee for about seven years.

"The township committee is taking this very seriously," said Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo, a Republican, earlier in the day.

After Young resigned, Palombo said Young had served the township's recreation program for about 50 years, and has done a lot for the township.

"It's unfortunate, but (the meme) was inappropriate," Palombo said. "He made the right decision."