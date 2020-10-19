Upper Committeeman Young resigns over sexually suggestive postings of VP candidate Harris

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Republican Committeeman Hobie Young announced his resignation Monday, after angering many by posting digitally manipulated memes to his Facebook account depicting Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses.
"I have made the decision to resign," Young said by text message, in response to questions. "I will not put the township committee or the residents through this. ... I've apologized for a poor choice I made and I can't change that."
He also announced his resignation on his Facebook page, saying he made the decision after talking to loved ones, and out of respect for fellow committee members and residents of the township.
Young was re-elected last year and had been on the committee for about seven years.
"The township committee is taking this very seriously," said Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo, a Republican, earlier in the day.
After Young resigned, Palombo said Young had served the township's recreation program for about 50 years, and has done a lot for the township.
"It's unfortunate, but (the meme) was inappropriate," Palombo said. "He made the right decision."
Some in town continue to support Young, citing his work for the township.
"It's a sad day for Upper Township. Say goodbye to the fall festivals, car shows, 4th of July celebrations," wrote Heather Sudol on Facebook. "We stand with you Hobie Young! You are an amazing asset to this Township. Upper will Not be the same."
Democratic Cape May County Chair Brendan Sciarra, Vice Chair Kathleen Gorman, Upper Township Municipal Leader Lenora Kodytek, and Deputy Leader Andrea Smith called for Young's resignation earlier in the day.
Young declined to comment when reached by text on Monday. But earlier he posted a response to critics on his Facebook page.
"It appears I have offended a few liberals with my satire pictures of Kamala Harris," Young wrote. "I didn't see them as being any different than the left's pictures of Trump, Melania and their family. So my apologies if you took them as being offensive."
Young said he was speaking for himself and in no way represented the Township Committee.
The situation brought to mind a social media post in 2017 by then Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman.
Unlike Young, Carman was running for re-election when he caused his controversy.
Carman was defeated in his race for re-election by Democrat Ashley Bennett after making jokes about the Women's March in Washington in 2017. He too shared a meme on Facebook. His did not include sexually explicit material, but asked whether the protest would be "over in time for them to cook dinner."
